“We Demand Immediate Arrest of Assailants and Sponsors” — PDP Condemns Gunmen Attack on Ezenwafor

Abuja, July 20, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the assassination attempt on its November 8 governorship candidate in Anambra State, Chief Jude Ezenwafor, calling for the immediate arrest of the assailants and their sponsors.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP urged the Inspector General of Police to intensify security around Ezenwafor and ensure swift justice is served.

Gunmen reportedly ambushed and opened fire on Ezenwafor in Abuja while he was returning from an appointment. The attack, according to the PDP, is a reflection of the growing insecurity in the country and a direct attempt to undermine the democratic process.

“After a critical analysis of this violent incident, the PDP believes certain interests are uncomfortable with the rising popularity of our candidate ahead of the election,” Ologunagba said.

The party also disclosed that it is aware of ongoing plots by anti-democratic elements in Anambra to launch smear campaigns against Ezenwafor following the failed assassination attempt.

“This is another sad commentary on the alarming level of insecurity in Nigeria. Our clear message to the assailants and their sponsors is that they have and will continue to fail in their evil machination, as our candidate is divinely destined,” the statement added.

Ologunagba advised Ezenwafor to remain undeterred by the attack, assuring him and the people of Anambra that the party remains resolute.

“No amount of attack, smear campaign, or propaganda will sway the resolve of the PDP and the people of Anambra to elect a transparent, humane, people-oriented, and result-driven administration under our platform,” he said.

The PDP stressed that Anambra remains a home to the party and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a peaceful and credible election in November.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.