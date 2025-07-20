🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaPolitical Party NewsSouth East

“We Demand Immediate Arrest of Assailants and Sponsors” — PDP Condemns Gunmen Attack on Ezenwafor

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Abuja, July 20, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the assassination attempt on its November 8 governorship candidate in Anambra State, Chief Jude Ezenwafor, calling for the immediate arrest of the assailants and their sponsors.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP urged the Inspector General of Police to intensify security around Ezenwafor and ensure swift justice is served.

Gunmen reportedly ambushed and opened fire on Ezenwafor in Abuja while he was returning from an appointment. The attack, according to the PDP, is a reflection of the growing insecurity in the country and a direct attempt to undermine the democratic process.

“After a critical analysis of this violent incident, the PDP believes certain interests are uncomfortable with the rising popularity of our candidate ahead of the election,” Ologunagba said.

The party also disclosed that it is aware of ongoing plots by anti-democratic elements in Anambra to launch smear campaigns against Ezenwafor following the failed assassination attempt.

“This is another sad commentary on the alarming level of insecurity in Nigeria. Our clear message to the assailants and their sponsors is that they have and will continue to fail in their evil machination, as our candidate is divinely destined,” the statement added.

Ologunagba advised Ezenwafor to remain undeterred by the attack, assuring him and the people of Anambra that the party remains resolute.

“No amount of attack, smear campaign, or propaganda will sway the resolve of the PDP and the people of Anambra to elect a transparent, humane, people-oriented, and result-driven administration under our platform,” he said.

The PDP stressed that Anambra remains a home to the party and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a peaceful and credible election in November.

(NAN) (www.naija247news.com)

 

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“Youth Must Make Themselves Available for Grooming” — Pastor Tunde Bakare on Preparing Nigeria’s Next Leaders
Next article
“This Police Base Is the Legacy Our Community Has Been Waiting For” — Iviukhua President General Speaks on Security Boost
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Abia to Host 2025 National Division One Handball League as Teams Eye Premier Promotion

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
ABUJA, July 21, 2025 — Naija247news Report The Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) has officially announced that the 2025 edition of the National Division One League—Nigeria’s gateway to top-tier handball—will hold from August 1 to...

Abuja Welcomes Over 1,000 Athletes for African Karate Championship as Nigeria Targets Gold Medal Sweep

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
🏅 31 countries compete in cadet, junior, senior & para-karate categories 🇳🇬 Nigeria fields 60 athletes, eyes podium dominance By Naija247news Sports Desk Abuja | July 20, 2025 Abuja is set to become the battleground...

Coldplay Concert Drama Topples U.S. Tech CEO—Here’s What Nigerian Startups Should Learn

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news – July 20, 2025 In a dramatic turn that has captivated both the tech and music worlds, the CEO of a major U.S. software company, Astronomer, has stepped down after a viral video captured...

U.S. Eyes ‘Back to Basics’ Overhaul of G20 Agenda as It Prepares to Assume 2025 Presidency

Naija247news Naija247news -
WASHINGTON – As the United States prepares to take over the presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) in 2025, the Trump administration is reportedly planning a significant overhaul of the bloc’s agenda, signaling a...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Abia to Host 2025 National Division One Handball League as Teams Eye Premier Promotion

Abuja 0
ABUJA, July 21, 2025 — Naija247news Report The Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) has officially announced that the 2025 edition of the National Division One League—Nigeria’s gateway to top-tier handball—will hold from August 1 to...

Abuja Welcomes Over 1,000 Athletes for African Karate Championship as Nigeria Targets Gold Medal Sweep

Abuja 0
🏅 31 countries compete in cadet, junior, senior & para-karate categories 🇳🇬 Nigeria fields 60 athletes, eyes podium dominance By Naija247news Sports Desk Abuja | July 20, 2025 Abuja is set to become the battleground...

Coldplay Concert Drama Topples U.S. Tech CEO—Here’s What Nigerian Startups Should Learn

Lagos 0
Naija247news – July 20, 2025 In a dramatic turn that has captivated both the tech and music worlds, the CEO of a major U.S. software company, Astronomer, has stepped down after a viral video captured...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp