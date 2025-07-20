“We Are Not in Support of Staff Retrenchment” — Gov. Zulum Orders LGAs to Implement ₦70,000 Minimum Wage Immediately

Maiduguri, July 19, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has issued a directive to the 27 Local Government Area (LGA) chairmen to immediately commence processes for implementing the new ₦70,000 minimum wage for council workers.

The governor gave the directive on Sunday during a strategic meeting with leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) at the Government House in Maiduguri.

Zulum, who reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving workers’ welfare, urged all LGA chairmen to return to their respective domains and consult with stakeholders to craft feasible solutions to salary-related challenges.

“We are not in support of staff retrenchment at the local government level. I direct you to institute a mechanism that will lead to the implementation of the minimum wage,” Zulum said.

He added that the state had already fully implemented the new ₦72,000 minimum wage for state civil servants and all primary school teachers and called on local government workers to exercise patience.

“I appeal to local government workers to be patient as we work closely with all 27 LGAs to ensure this is achieved,” he added.

Speaking at the meeting, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Modu Alhaji Mustapha, cited bloated staffing as a major hurdle to full implementation at the LGA level.

According to him, Borno’s LGAs collectively employ over 90,000 staff—three times more than Kano State’s 30,000 staff across its 44 LGAs—despite Kano’s larger population.

“Our LGAs are overstretched. For instance, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council receives under ₦700 million from the Federation Account but requires ₦778 million to pay salaries at the ₦70,000 rate. This leaves no room for other essential services like health, water, security, and infrastructure,” Mustapha explained.

Chairman of the NLC in Borno, Comrade Yusuf Inuwa, lauded the Zulum-led administration for being among the few states to implement the ₦72,000 minimum wage for primary school teachers.

“Your Excellency, whenever we attend national executive meetings, the national body is very happy because Borno is among the few states paying ₦72,000 to teachers,” he said.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.