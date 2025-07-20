🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
AbujaNigeria Police Force

“This Police Base Is the Legacy Our Community Has Been Waiting For” — Iviukhua President General Speaks on Security Boost

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Abuja, July 20, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — The Iviukhua Community in Agenebode, Edo State, has expressed profound gratitude to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for approving the establishment of a Police Tactical Formation in the area to combat rising insecurity.

In an appreciation letter addressed to the Edo Police Command and signed by Chief Kennedy Izuagbe, President General of Iviukhua Community, the community hailed the approval as a significant step towards tackling the menace of kidnapping and frequent attacks on residents.

Izuagbe recalled that inhabitants of Iviukhua and neighboring villages have suffered numerous attacks, especially on their farms, with some residents kidnapped or injured by criminal elements. This situation has bred fear and apprehension, threatening the community’s economic, agricultural, and tourism potentials.

He revealed that these security challenges prompted community leaders to request the location of a tactical police formation within their area.

“We thank you most sincerely on behalf of the community for graciously approving our application for a police formation in our dear community,” Izuagbe said.

He further noted that the recent physical visit by the police command to the community, coupled with the approval communication, sparked widespread jubilation among Iviukhua and adjoining communities.

“Your approval to address the security challenges here will forever be remembered as a bright legacy in your career,” he added.

The community leader pledged full cooperation with the police command to ensure a smooth and effective launch of the tactical formation. He assured that all facilities within the building designated for the command are being upgraded to world-class standards to foster optimal performance.

“Our community is known for uncommon hospitality. As excellent hosts, we assure you that your men will experience this hospitality fully,” Izuagbe concluded.

(NAN) (www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Reporting by Joseph Adam in Lagos, Nigeria.

Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

