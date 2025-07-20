🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
LagosVocational

“This Is Not Just a Scholarship—It’s a Pathway to a Better Future,” Says Monarch as NNPC/Heirs Energies Launch N200m University Fund for 300 Students

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Lagos, July 20, 2025 – Naija247news.com — In a major boost to education and youth empowerment, the NNPC/Heirs Energies Joint Venture on Sunday unveiled the OML 17 University Scholarship Programme (USP), offering full university scholarships to 300 first-year students from its host communities across Nigeria.

The landmark initiative—Nigeria’s largest oil-sector Host Community Development Trust (HCDT)-led scholarship—aims to accelerate human capital development through transparent, merit-based access to higher education.

The announcement was made in Lagos by Mr. Osa Igiehon, CEO of Heirs Energies Limited, who emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to shared prosperity and sustainable development.

“Education is the foundation of progress. By empowering young people with access to learning, we are building stronger, more resilient communities. At Heirs Energies, we believe that shared prosperity begins with shared opportunity,” Igiehon said in a statement.

The OML 17 USP, managed through the OML 17 Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT), is targeted exclusively at students from the 73 oil-producing host communities covered by the Trust. Eligible candidates studying any discipline at Nigerian public universities can apply when the portal opens on July 21, 2025, via heirsenergies.com/scholarships.

“Final selections and the announcement of 300 beneficiaries will take place in September 2025, in time for the new academic year,” Igiehon added.

Speaking on behalf of the host communities, His Royal Majesty Dr. Samuel Amaechi, Chairman of the OML 17 HCDT Board of Trustees, hailed the program as a game-changer:

“The launch of the OML 17 USP marks a new chapter in our efforts to uplift the youth in our host communities. We are proud to introduce a transparent, merit-based scholarship that offers real access to education for those who need it most. This is not just a scholarship—it is a pathway to a better future.”

Key Details:

  • Who can apply? First-year students from OML 17 host communities enrolled in public universities.

  • When? Applications open July 21, 2025.

  • How? Via the online portal: heirsenergies.com/scholarships.

  • Selection Process: Online test, screening, final list by September 2025.

The scholarship aligns with mandates under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, which requires oil companies to contribute to community development through HCDTs.

This move by Heirs Energies and the NNPC JV is seen as a template for corporate social responsibility in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Reporting by Idowu Peters in Lagos, Nigeria.

