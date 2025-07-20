🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
PSC Urges Police Retirees to Shelve Planned Protest, Embrace Constructive Dialogue

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Police Service Commission (PSC) has called on retired police officers across the country to suspend their planned protest over welfare concerns, urging them instead to adopt peaceful and constructive dialogue with the relevant authorities.

Naija247news gathered that the PSC, in a public statement issued over the weekend, expressed concern over the rising tension among the police retirees, who are reportedly mobilizing for a nationwide protest to demand improved welfare packages and settlement of entitlements. The Commission, however, warned that such demonstrations may inadvertently disrupt public peace and undermine ongoing efforts to address the issues.

According to Naija247news, the PSC acknowledged the grievances of the retirees as genuine but stressed that dialogue remains the most effective and civilised path toward resolution. The Commission assured the retired officers that their welfare remains a priority, and that meaningful conversations are already underway between the Nigeria Police Force leadership, the Ministry of Police Affairs, and other key stakeholders.

Naija247news understands that the PSC also reiterated its support for the reform agenda of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, particularly as it relates to the enhancement of both serving and retired officers’ welfare. The Commission warned that politically motivated elements may be attempting to hijack the proposed protest to cast a negative light on the achievements of the current police administration.

Naija247news reports that the PSC’s appeal is coming shortly after the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) issued a similar statement, describing the protest as an attempt to distract from ongoing police reforms and damage the credibility of the IGP.

In response to the concerns raised by retirees, Naija247news gathered that the federal government, through relevant institutions, is currently reviewing pension harmonization policies and exploring sustainable funding models for police veterans.

While tensions remain within certain segments of the retired police community, the PSC is calling for patience, understanding, and collaboration, assuring stakeholders that practical steps are being taken to improve the long-term welfare and dignity of those who served the nation in uniform.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Agnes Ekebuike
