President Tinubu, First Lady Attend 8th-Day Fidau Prayers for Late Awujale of Ijebuland

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Sunday attended the eight-day Fidau prayers in honour of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, at the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The revered monarch, who passed away on July 13, was laid to rest at his private residence in Igbeba, Ijebu-Ode, in accordance with Islamic rites. His passing marks the end of an era for the Ijebu people and Nigeria’s traditional institution.

Before proceeding to the prayer ground, President Tinubu and the First Lady visited the late monarch’s residence, where they offered prayers at his tomb and extended their heartfelt condolences to the royal family.

A massive crowd of mourners, dignitaries, and well-wishers gathered at Dipo Dina Stadium to pay their final respects during the solemn prayer session led by prominent Islamic cleric and Emeritus Professor Kamaldeen Balogun.

Among top dignitaries in attendance were:

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo

Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele

Senators Seriake Dickson and Gbenga Daniel

The event drew political heavyweights and traditional leaders from across the country, underscoring the profound influence and enduring legacy of Oba Adetona, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most courageous and reform-minded monarchs.

His reign, which spanned over six decades, was marked by advocacy for good governance, transparency, and cultural preservation.

As tributes continue to pour in, Nigerians remember Oba Adetona not just as a royal figure, but as a symbol of fearless leadership and integrity.

