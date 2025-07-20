PCRC Says Police Retirees’ Planned Welfare Protest Aims to Discredit IGP Egbetokun’s Reforms

Naija247news reports that the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has condemned a proposed protest by some retired police officers over welfare-related concerns, describing it as a coordinated effort to discredit the achievements of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Naija247news gathered that the planned protest, allegedly being organized by a coalition of police retirees, is centered on grievances related to unpaid entitlements and poor post-service welfare. However, the PCRC has raised concerns that the move may be politically motivated, especially given the timing and tone of the campaign.

According to Naija247news, the National Chairman of the PCRC, Alhaji Mogaji Ibrahim Olaniyan, stated that the protest was “ill-timed and suspicious,” particularly as it comes at a period when IGP Egbetokun is implementing key reforms aimed at repositioning the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for enhanced professionalism, accountability, and welfare improvement.

Naija247news understands that the PCRC acknowledged there are legitimate welfare issues that need urgent government attention but insisted that the protest does not reflect the sentiments of the wider police community. The committee urged retirees and stakeholders to embrace dialogue and ongoing engagement mechanisms rather than actions that could cast aspersions on the current leadership.

Naija247news reports that since assuming office, IGP Egbetokun has launched several initiatives targeted at improving operational efficiency and personnel morale, including the enhancement of salary structures, rehabilitation of barracks, and procurement of modern policing equipment.

The PCRC further called on the retirees to consider the broader implications of their actions on public perception of the police and national security. It emphasized the importance of unity and support for reforms currently being pursued under Egbetokun’s administration.

Naija247news gathered that efforts are being made through internal channels to address the concerns of retired officers, including potential interventions by the Ministry of Police Affairs and the Pension Commission.

As tensions rise over the planned protest, security analysts warn that the matter must be handled with sensitivity to avoid escalating tensions within the police community and undermining ongoing reforms.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.