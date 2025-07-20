🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

PCRC Says Police Retirees’ Planned Welfare Protest Aims to Discredit IGP Egbetokun’s Reforms

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has condemned a proposed protest by some retired police officers over welfare-related concerns, describing it as a coordinated effort to discredit the achievements of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Naija247news gathered that the planned protest, allegedly being organized by a coalition of police retirees, is centered on grievances related to unpaid entitlements and poor post-service welfare. However, the PCRC has raised concerns that the move may be politically motivated, especially given the timing and tone of the campaign.

According to Naija247news, the National Chairman of the PCRC, Alhaji Mogaji Ibrahim Olaniyan, stated that the protest was “ill-timed and suspicious,” particularly as it comes at a period when IGP Egbetokun is implementing key reforms aimed at repositioning the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for enhanced professionalism, accountability, and welfare improvement.

Naija247news understands that the PCRC acknowledged there are legitimate welfare issues that need urgent government attention but insisted that the protest does not reflect the sentiments of the wider police community. The committee urged retirees and stakeholders to embrace dialogue and ongoing engagement mechanisms rather than actions that could cast aspersions on the current leadership.

Naija247news reports that since assuming office, IGP Egbetokun has launched several initiatives targeted at improving operational efficiency and personnel morale, including the enhancement of salary structures, rehabilitation of barracks, and procurement of modern policing equipment.

The PCRC further called on the retirees to consider the broader implications of their actions on public perception of the police and national security. It emphasized the importance of unity and support for reforms currently being pursued under Egbetokun’s administration.

Naija247news gathered that efforts are being made through internal channels to address the concerns of retired officers, including potential interventions by the Ministry of Police Affairs and the Pension Commission.

As tensions rise over the planned protest, security analysts warn that the matter must be handled with sensitivity to avoid escalating tensions within the police community and undermining ongoing reforms.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Kate Henshaw, Uche Elendu Lead TCL’s Celebrity Fashion Picks of the Week
Next article
PSC Urges Police Retirees to Shelve Planned Protest, Embrace Constructive Dialogue
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Bakare Hails Buhari, Awujale’s Legacy, Calls for Governance Anchored in Integrity and Vision

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that prominent cleric and former presidential aspirant, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has extolled the virtues of former President Muhammadu Buhari and the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, describing both men as...

Former PDP Governors’ Forum DG Joins ADC, Says Party Offers Credible National Alternative

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that a former Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), declaring the opposition party as a viable and credible alternative for Nigeria’s democratic...

PSC Urges Police Retirees to Shelve Planned Protest, Embrace Constructive Dialogue

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Police Service Commission (PSC) has called on retired police officers across the country to suspend their planned protest over welfare concerns, urging them instead to adopt peaceful and constructive dialogue with...

Kate Henshaw, Uche Elendu Lead TCL’s Celebrity Fashion Picks of the Week

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that Nollywood icons Kate Henshaw and Uche Elendu have emerged as standout style influencers this week, earning top spots in TCL’s highly anticipated celebrity fashion picks. The list, known for spotlighting elegance, creativity,...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Bakare Hails Buhari, Awujale’s Legacy, Calls for Governance Anchored in Integrity and Vision

Lagos 0
Naija247news reports that prominent cleric and former presidential aspirant, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has extolled the virtues of former President Muhammadu Buhari and the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, describing both men as...

Former PDP Governors’ Forum DG Joins ADC, Says Party Offers Credible National Alternative

Political Party News 0
Naija247news reports that a former Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), declaring the opposition party as a viable and credible alternative for Nigeria’s democratic...

PSC Urges Police Retirees to Shelve Planned Protest, Embrace Constructive Dialogue

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that the Police Service Commission (PSC) has called on retired police officers across the country to suspend their planned protest over welfare concerns, urging them instead to adopt peaceful and constructive dialogue with...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp