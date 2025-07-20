🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

“Oba Adetona Was More Than a Royal Father — He Was My Mentor and Confidante” — Tinubu’s Heartfelt Tribute

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Ijebu-Ode (Ogun), July 20, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — President Bola Tinubu on Sunday paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Awujale of Ijebu, Oba Sikiru Adetona, describing him as a mentor, trusted confidante, and towering traditional ruler.

The President, accompanied by his wife, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, visited the late monarch’s private residence in Ijebu-Ode for the eighth-day Fidau prayer, where he met privately with the widows, children, and immediate family members of Oba Adetona.

Following the private session, President Tinubu offered prayers at the Oba’s tomb, standing in quiet reflection as he prayed for the eternal peace of the late Awujale and honoured his extraordinary legacy. The solemn gathering attracted Islamic clerics, dignitaries, and well-wishers who came together to celebrate a revered traditional ruler who reigned for an impressive 65 years.

In his remarks, President Tinubu emphasised that Oba Adetona was not only a traditional ruler but a personal mentor and a source of steadying wisdom.

“Last Sunday, I lost two men I held dear — my predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Awujale of Ijebu,” the President said with evident emotion.

He praised the late monarch’s life of dedicated service, marked by integrity, courage, and unyielding devotion to his people.

“Kabiyesi was more than a royal father. He was a guide, a man of truth, and a source of steadying wisdom. For over 60 years on the throne, he led with candour, honour, and an unwavering sense of responsibility to his people,” Tinubu added.

After the visit to the family home, the President and his entourage proceeded to Dipo Dina Stadium, where a large crowd had gathered for the main Fidau prayer event.

Earlier, in a public tribute following the monarch’s death, President Tinubu described Oba Adetona as a “towering natural ruler” who served with wisdom, dignity, and a deep commitment to progress.

The Fidau prayer attracted high-ranking officials and governors from across Nigeria, showing national respect and solidarity.

Among those who accompanied the President were Northern Governors Forum Chairman, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, and Senators Seriake Dickson and Gbenga Daniel.

The passing of Oba Sikiru Adetona marks the end of a historic era in the Ijebu community and Nigeria’s traditional leadership. He is widely remembered as one of the nation’s most principled and fearless traditional rulers, leaving behind a towering legacy that will inspire generations.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“We Are Not in Support of Staff Retrenchment” — Gov. Zulum Orders LGAs to Implement ₦70,000 Minimum Wage Immediately
Next article
“Youth Must Make Themselves Available for Grooming” — Pastor Tunde Bakare on Preparing Nigeria’s Next Leaders
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Abia to Host 2025 National Division One Handball League as Teams Eye Premier Promotion

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
ABUJA, July 21, 2025 — Naija247news Report The Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) has officially announced that the 2025 edition of the National Division One League—Nigeria’s gateway to top-tier handball—will hold from August 1 to...

Abuja Welcomes Over 1,000 Athletes for African Karate Championship as Nigeria Targets Gold Medal Sweep

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
🏅 31 countries compete in cadet, junior, senior & para-karate categories 🇳🇬 Nigeria fields 60 athletes, eyes podium dominance By Naija247news Sports Desk Abuja | July 20, 2025 Abuja is set to become the battleground...

Coldplay Concert Drama Topples U.S. Tech CEO—Here’s What Nigerian Startups Should Learn

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news – July 20, 2025 In a dramatic turn that has captivated both the tech and music worlds, the CEO of a major U.S. software company, Astronomer, has stepped down after a viral video captured...

U.S. Eyes ‘Back to Basics’ Overhaul of G20 Agenda as It Prepares to Assume 2025 Presidency

Naija247news Naija247news -
WASHINGTON – As the United States prepares to take over the presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) in 2025, the Trump administration is reportedly planning a significant overhaul of the bloc’s agenda, signaling a...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Abia to Host 2025 National Division One Handball League as Teams Eye Premier Promotion

Abuja 0
ABUJA, July 21, 2025 — Naija247news Report The Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) has officially announced that the 2025 edition of the National Division One League—Nigeria’s gateway to top-tier handball—will hold from August 1 to...

Abuja Welcomes Over 1,000 Athletes for African Karate Championship as Nigeria Targets Gold Medal Sweep

Abuja 0
🏅 31 countries compete in cadet, junior, senior & para-karate categories 🇳🇬 Nigeria fields 60 athletes, eyes podium dominance By Naija247news Sports Desk Abuja | July 20, 2025 Abuja is set to become the battleground...

Coldplay Concert Drama Topples U.S. Tech CEO—Here’s What Nigerian Startups Should Learn

Lagos 0
Naija247news – July 20, 2025 In a dramatic turn that has captivated both the tech and music worlds, the CEO of a major U.S. software company, Astronomer, has stepped down after a viral video captured...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp