“Oba Adetona Was More Than a Royal Father — He Was My Mentor and Confidante” — Tinubu’s Heartfelt Tribute

Ijebu-Ode (Ogun), July 20, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — President Bola Tinubu on Sunday paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Awujale of Ijebu, Oba Sikiru Adetona, describing him as a mentor, trusted confidante, and towering traditional ruler.

The President, accompanied by his wife, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, visited the late monarch’s private residence in Ijebu-Ode for the eighth-day Fidau prayer, where he met privately with the widows, children, and immediate family members of Oba Adetona.

Following the private session, President Tinubu offered prayers at the Oba’s tomb, standing in quiet reflection as he prayed for the eternal peace of the late Awujale and honoured his extraordinary legacy. The solemn gathering attracted Islamic clerics, dignitaries, and well-wishers who came together to celebrate a revered traditional ruler who reigned for an impressive 65 years.

In his remarks, President Tinubu emphasised that Oba Adetona was not only a traditional ruler but a personal mentor and a source of steadying wisdom.

“Last Sunday, I lost two men I held dear — my predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Awujale of Ijebu,” the President said with evident emotion.

He praised the late monarch’s life of dedicated service, marked by integrity, courage, and unyielding devotion to his people.

“Kabiyesi was more than a royal father. He was a guide, a man of truth, and a source of steadying wisdom. For over 60 years on the throne, he led with candour, honour, and an unwavering sense of responsibility to his people,” Tinubu added.

After the visit to the family home, the President and his entourage proceeded to Dipo Dina Stadium, where a large crowd had gathered for the main Fidau prayer event.

Earlier, in a public tribute following the monarch’s death, President Tinubu described Oba Adetona as a “towering natural ruler” who served with wisdom, dignity, and a deep commitment to progress.

The Fidau prayer attracted high-ranking officials and governors from across Nigeria, showing national respect and solidarity.

Among those who accompanied the President were Northern Governors Forum Chairman, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, and Senators Seriake Dickson and Gbenga Daniel.

The passing of Oba Sikiru Adetona marks the end of a historic era in the Ijebu community and Nigeria’s traditional leadership. He is widely remembered as one of the nation’s most principled and fearless traditional rulers, leaving behind a towering legacy that will inspire generations.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.