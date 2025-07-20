🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Lifestyle NewsNollywood

Kate Henshaw, Uche Elendu Lead TCL’s Celebrity Fashion Picks of the Week

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that Nollywood icons Kate Henshaw and Uche Elendu have emerged as standout style influencers this week, earning top spots in TCL’s highly anticipated celebrity fashion picks. The list, known for spotlighting elegance, creativity, and cultural fusion, celebrates Nigeria’s best-dressed celebrities across red carpets, social events, and digital platforms.

Naija247news gathered that Kate Henshaw made an unforgettable fashion statement at a recent industry event where she appeared in a sleek, monochrome ensemble that highlighted her timeless poise and fitness-driven frame. The veteran actress, who is also known for her dedication to healthy living, paired her outfit with minimalist accessories and a confident smile that captivated cameras and fans alike.

Naija247news understands that Uche Elendu, another Nollywood favourite, also turned heads with her regal appearance at a high-profile gala. Dressed in a flowing Ankara-inspired gown adorned with intricate beadwork and dramatic sleeves, Elendu fused tradition and modern glamour effortlessly. Her choice of bold colours and striking headpiece earned her massive applause on social media and among fashion critics.

According to Naija247news, TCL’s fashion editorial team praised both actresses for embracing individuality, elegance, and cultural expression in their fashion choices. The selection process, which includes public opinion, stylist reviews, and digital trend analysis, often highlights celebrities who not only look good but influence broader fashion narratives.

Naija247news reports that other notable mentions in this week’s fashion roundup include musician Waje, whose edgy all-black look at a charity concert sparked conversation, and TV host Nancy Isime, who continues to blend Afrocentric aesthetics with futuristic fashion trends.

Fashion analysts believe this week’s selections reflect a growing confidence among Nigerian celebrities to push boundaries while staying rooted in their cultural identities. The rise of fashion-focused awards and growing brand partnerships has also amplified the relevance of personal style in celebrity branding.

Naija247news gathered that TCL’s weekly fashion feature continues to be one of the most followed segments among style enthusiasts, fashion bloggers, and entertainment followers in Nigeria and beyond.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Agnes Ekebuike
