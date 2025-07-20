“Immortalise Buhari with Good Governance, Pastor Tunde Bakare Urges Nigerian Leaders”

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Presiding Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), has called on Nigerian leaders to immortalise the late former President Muhammadu Buhari by embracing and institutionalising good governance in the country.

Bakare, a long-time associate of both the late President Buhari and the late Awujale of Ijebu Land, Oba Sikiru Adetona, made the appeal during a press conference held on Sunday at the CGCC in Oregun, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both statesmen passed away on July 13, 2025—a coincidence Bakare described as deeply symbolic and a national moment for sober reflection and unity.

“A Colossus Has Departed Our Land”

Bakare, who served as Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 presidential election, described the late president as a man of unmatched integrity, patriotism, and an unwavering dream of a functional and equitable Nigeria.

“Buhari was a man with a dream of a New Nigeria—a dream he lived for and pursued relentlessly despite numerous obstacles,” Bakare said.

“His integrity and discipline gave hope to millions. A colossus has departed our land—one for whom there can hardly be an ordinary Nigerian.”

He stressed that the greatest tribute Nigeria could pay to the late president would be to advance the ideals he stood for—justice, national cohesion, accountability, and the rule of law.

Call for Continuity and Political Balance

Bakare warned against the country drifting into a near one-party system, noting that such a development would be contrary to the progressive values Buhari stood for.

He also praised Buhari’s contributions to political inclusivity, citing the “Not Too Young to Run” policy initiative as one that broadened democratic participation and inspired the younger generation.

“His progressive stance can be deployed as a model for social mobilisation and national development,” he added.

Tribute to Awujale of Ijebu Land

Paying homage to the late Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona, Bakare expressed profound sorrow, describing the revered monarch as a father figure and staunch supporter of progressive ideals.

“Awujale never said no to me. Everything I asked for on behalf of others, he provided,” Bakare said, recalling the monarch’s critical role in the political alliance that gave birth to the All Progressives Congress (APC), which eventually brought Buhari to power.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the royal family, the Ogun State government, and the people of Ijebuland.

“May God strengthen and comfort Olori Adetona, their children, and may the noble soul of Kabiyesi rest in perfect peace,” he prayed.

