Fresh Agitations as Senate Moves on New States: Experts Demand Equity, Viability Before Nigeria Expands Map

Ibadan, July 20, 2025 – Naija247news | The proposed creation of 12 additional states in Nigeria has reignited nationwide debate as citizens, scholars, and policy experts caution the Federal Government to tread carefully, with many questioning the economic and political wisdom behind the plan.

This comes as the Senate Committee on States Creation commenced public hearings across the six geo-political zones, drawing varied reactions on the viability, equity, and long-term sustainability of expanding Nigeria’s current 36-state structure.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan, stakeholders emphasized the need for widespread consultation, fiscal responsibility, and fair representation—particularly for historically marginalized regions.

NISER Scholar Backs Proposal but Questions Equity

Prof. Abubakar Oladeji, of the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER), acknowledged the move as “a welcome development” but criticized the proposed equal allocation of two states per zone.

“The South-East will continue to be shortchanged if equity is ignored. Viability—not politics—must be the foremost criterion,” Oladeji warned.

“We cannot keep creating states that depend on Abuja for survival. How viable are even the existing ones?”

Oladeji also noted that countries with far more states than Nigeria exist successfully, but warned against adopting such models without addressing Nigeria’s complex socio-political diversity.

Former UI Don Cites Regional Relief, but Flags Rising Costs

Prof. Adams Onuka, an education evaluation expert and former lecturer at the University of Ibadan, supported the creation of Okura State out of Kogi, which he said would bring “long-awaited relief” to the Igala-dominated areas.

“Every action has pros and cons. While some will find justice, others may feel marginalized. Also, this means 36 new senators, more governors, commissioners—more financial strain.”

He advocated for fiscal federalism to prevent the new states from becoming dependent administrative burdens.

Financial Analyst Dismisses Move as Political Distraction

In contrast, Mr. Tunji Adepeju, a financial expert, dismissed the proposal entirely, labeling it speculative and unrealistic in Nigeria’s current economic climate.

“There is no official blueprint—just political noise. Nigeria can barely sustain its current wage bill, let alone multiply it with 12 new state bureaucracies.”

Naija247news Analysis

With the nation’s public debt nearing record highs, and 33 of the 36 states struggling to pay salaries without federal allocations, critics argue that expanding the map may be more symbolic than strategic.

Yet, proponents insist that state creation could bring long-overdue representation to minority groups and unlock local development opportunities—if backed by sound policy and financial independence.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.