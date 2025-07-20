🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political Party News

Former PDP Governors’ Forum DG Joins ADC, Says Party Offers Credible National Alternative

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that a former Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), declaring the opposition party as a viable and credible alternative for Nigeria’s democratic future.

Naija247news gathered that the former PDP official, whose defection has generated fresh political discourse within opposition circles, cited the ADC’s ideological clarity, youth inclusiveness, and policy-driven leadership model as the primary motivation for the switch. He described the ADC as a platform with a clear vision for rebuilding trust in governance and restoring national unity.

According to Naija247news, the former DG stated that the PDP, once a dominant force in Nigeria’s democratic journey, had lost its momentum and moral authority to lead the country out of its current socio-political challenges. He argued that years of internal crisis, factional disputes, and weak opposition to the ruling party have diminished the PDP’s standing among Nigerians seeking genuine change.

Naija247news understands that the defector was welcomed by top ADC leaders, including members of the party’s National Executive Committee, who praised the move as a strategic boost to their ongoing national mobilization efforts ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija247news reports that the ADC leadership also used the occasion to reiterate its commitment to expanding its national footprint by engaging disenfranchised political actors, youth leaders, technocrats, and grassroots movements. The party emphasized that it is positioning itself as a people-first platform focused on economic restructuring, security reforms, and inclusive governance.

The former DG further revealed that his decision was the result of months of consultations and reflection on the need for Nigeria to break free from what he termed “recycled leadership structures.” He called on other political stakeholders dissatisfied with the status quo to consider alternative platforms like the ADC, which he believes are better positioned to meet the aspirations of the Nigerian people.

Naija247news gathered that the defection could signal more shifts within opposition ranks as politicians seek platforms that align with emerging political realities and a growing public demand for accountable leadership.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
PSC Urges Police Retirees to Shelve Planned Protest, Embrace Constructive Dialogue
Next article
Bakare Hails Buhari, Awujale’s Legacy, Calls for Governance Anchored in Integrity and Vision
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Bakare Hails Buhari, Awujale’s Legacy, Calls for Governance Anchored in Integrity and Vision

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that prominent cleric and former presidential aspirant, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has extolled the virtues of former President Muhammadu Buhari and the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, describing both men as...

PSC Urges Police Retirees to Shelve Planned Protest, Embrace Constructive Dialogue

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Police Service Commission (PSC) has called on retired police officers across the country to suspend their planned protest over welfare concerns, urging them instead to adopt peaceful and constructive dialogue with...

PCRC Says Police Retirees’ Planned Welfare Protest Aims to Discredit IGP Egbetokun’s Reforms

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has condemned a proposed protest by some retired police officers over welfare-related concerns, describing it as a coordinated effort to discredit the achievements of the Inspector-General...

Kate Henshaw, Uche Elendu Lead TCL’s Celebrity Fashion Picks of the Week

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that Nollywood icons Kate Henshaw and Uche Elendu have emerged as standout style influencers this week, earning top spots in TCL’s highly anticipated celebrity fashion picks. The list, known for spotlighting elegance, creativity,...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Bakare Hails Buhari, Awujale’s Legacy, Calls for Governance Anchored in Integrity and Vision

Lagos 0
Naija247news reports that prominent cleric and former presidential aspirant, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has extolled the virtues of former President Muhammadu Buhari and the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, describing both men as...

PSC Urges Police Retirees to Shelve Planned Protest, Embrace Constructive Dialogue

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that the Police Service Commission (PSC) has called on retired police officers across the country to suspend their planned protest over welfare concerns, urging them instead to adopt peaceful and constructive dialogue with...

PCRC Says Police Retirees’ Planned Welfare Protest Aims to Discredit IGP Egbetokun’s Reforms

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has condemned a proposed protest by some retired police officers over welfare-related concerns, describing it as a coordinated effort to discredit the achievements of the Inspector-General...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp