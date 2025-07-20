Former PDP Governors’ Forum DG Joins ADC, Says Party Offers Credible National Alternative

Naija247news reports that a former Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), declaring the opposition party as a viable and credible alternative for Nigeria’s democratic future.

Naija247news gathered that the former PDP official, whose defection has generated fresh political discourse within opposition circles, cited the ADC’s ideological clarity, youth inclusiveness, and policy-driven leadership model as the primary motivation for the switch. He described the ADC as a platform with a clear vision for rebuilding trust in governance and restoring national unity.

According to Naija247news, the former DG stated that the PDP, once a dominant force in Nigeria’s democratic journey, had lost its momentum and moral authority to lead the country out of its current socio-political challenges. He argued that years of internal crisis, factional disputes, and weak opposition to the ruling party have diminished the PDP’s standing among Nigerians seeking genuine change.

Naija247news understands that the defector was welcomed by top ADC leaders, including members of the party’s National Executive Committee, who praised the move as a strategic boost to their ongoing national mobilization efforts ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija247news reports that the ADC leadership also used the occasion to reiterate its commitment to expanding its national footprint by engaging disenfranchised political actors, youth leaders, technocrats, and grassroots movements. The party emphasized that it is positioning itself as a people-first platform focused on economic restructuring, security reforms, and inclusive governance.

The former DG further revealed that his decision was the result of months of consultations and reflection on the need for Nigeria to break free from what he termed “recycled leadership structures.” He called on other political stakeholders dissatisfied with the status quo to consider alternative platforms like the ADC, which he believes are better positioned to meet the aspirations of the Nigerian people.

Naija247news gathered that the defection could signal more shifts within opposition ranks as politicians seek platforms that align with emerging political realities and a growing public demand for accountable leadership.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.