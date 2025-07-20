Flooding, Greed, and Logistics Crisis: Lagos Butchers Raise Alarm Over Soaring Beef Prices, Demand Rail, Ranching Intervention

By Naija247news Staff Writer

Lagos, Nigeria – July 20, 2025

Amid growing concerns over Nigeria’s food inflation crisis, the Lagos State Butchers Association has blamed the recent surge in beef prices on flooding in the North, rising transport costs, and exploitative practices by some traders.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the association’s patron, Alhaji Bamidele Kazeem, disclosed that the cost of transporting cattle to Lagos has spiked significantly due to flood-induced road disruptions in key supply routes across Northern Nigeria.

“The flooding in the North has affected how cows are brought down to Lagos. Transporting them is now more difficult and expensive,” Kazeem lamented.

Beef prices in Lagos have reportedly increased by over 40 percent in recent weeks, with a kilo of meat now selling for ₦7,000, compared to ₦5,000 just months ago.

But beyond the environmental challenges, the patron also accused some traders of capitalizing on the crisis to artificially inflate prices.

“You know our people, they take the slightest opportunity to hike prices,” he added.

Calls for Rail System Revival and Ranching Revolution

Kazeem advocated for an overhaul of Nigeria’s logistics and livestock transportation infrastructure. He specifically called on the federal and Lagos State governments to modernize the country’s dormant railway system, which could provide a more affordable and efficient channel for cattle distribution.

“If the government can help us upgrade the rail system, the prices can come down; that’s the only way forward in the short term,” he said.

For long-term sustainability, Kazeem emphasized the importance of structured ranching systems, describing the state-led Eko Ranching project as a transformative step toward revamping the red meat value chain.

He noted that ranching would not only ensure a hygienic, traceable, and more controlled meat supply but would also reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported livestock and mitigate insecurity linked to nomadic grazing.

“The government is still trying on the ranching programme, and we need to support that effort,” he added.

“The Eko Ranching project is aimed at improving food security, cattle rearing, and the economic livelihood of butchers and herders.”

Local Butchers React to Rising Costs

At Ogba Market in Lagos, butcher Alhaji Isa Ahmed confirmed the steep jump in cattle prices. According to him, cows that previously sold for between ₦1.1 million and ₦1.15 million before the Eid-el-Kabir celebration now go for ₦1.2 million to ₦1.3 million, depending on size.

Ahmed, who said most cattle are sourced from Niger and Chad, linked the price hike to both import-related logistics and exchange rate fluctuations.

Another butcher, who requested anonymity, blamed the price volatility on “retailer greed”, noting that the inflation is often exaggerated by vendors to exploit uninformed consumers.

“The increase is not that bad; people are just used to painting narratives to increase prices unnecessarily,” he said.

Naija247news Analysis

With Lagos being one of the largest beef-consuming hubs in West Africa, the combination of climate disruption, poor transport infrastructure, and weak supply chain governance is pushing protein out of reach for many Nigerian households.

The call for rail investment and ranching innovation comes as Nigeria’s food inflation remains one of the highest in Sub-Saharan Africa. Without urgent policy intervention, the price of basic staples like beef could deepen hunger and widen inequality across urban and rural areas alike.

