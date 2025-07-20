🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Church NewsLagos

Find Joy in Trials, Pastor Famuyide Tells Nigerians at CGCC Thanksgiving Service

By: Naija247news

Date:

…Urges ethical renewal, generational vision to overcome life’s battles

By Naija247news Faith & Society Desk

Lagos, Nigeria – July 20, 2025

Pastor Babafemi Famuyide of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Lagos, has called on Nigerians to seek joy and divine purpose amid life’s trials, noting that a transgenerational mindset rooted in faith is essential to overcoming adversity and securing enduring breakthroughs.

Speaking during the CGCC Couples Thanksgiving and Child Dedication Service held on Sunday, the pastor encouraged believers not to be weighed down by “transient difficulties,” but to focus instead on their spiritual covenant with God.

“You must cultivate a transgenerational mindset as a believer — to place your hands on the plough and never look back until you reach your Beersheba, a place where no devil can steal your joy,” he declared.

The pastor referenced the biblical Beersheba as symbolic of open heavens — a state of divine encounter and fulfillment — and emphasized the importance of living in covenant consciousness, especially in a nation grappling with economic and moral uncertainties.

Rebuild on the Foundations of the Fathers

Famuyide stressed that spiritual progress requires ethical alignment and consistency in communion with God. He advised the congregation to “make ethical adjustments” in their relationships with God and others, in order to receive divine direction and sustain spiritual vitality.

“Build on the foundation of your fathers — for you cannot put something on nothing and expect to move forward,” he noted.

“The channels of communion with heaven must be open if we are to hear clearly from God and gain from His benevolence.”

The message was especially directed at couples marking their wedding anniversaries, as the church honored families during the celebration.

Emulate Abraham’s Covenant Faithfulness

Drawing inspiration from the patriarch Abraham, Famuyide encouraged couples and worshippers to remain loyal to their vows and raise families rooted in enduring values and generational impact.

“Abraham planted a Tamarisk tree, which signified everlasting covenant with God. We must look beyond present hardships to sustain humanity and earn God’s grace,” he said.

Famuyide urged believers not to define themselves by temporary pain but to press into divine joy, warning that losing faith amid crisis can derail long-term destiny.

Naija247news Reflection

As Nigeria continues to battle economic hardship, insecurity, and societal pressure, religious leaders like Pastor Famuyide are calling citizens back to spiritual resilience, covenant principles, and ethical reforms — values seen as critical to sustaining both family units and national hope.

