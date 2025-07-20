Education Ministry Debunks Fake News on NECO, WAEC Cancellation, Affirms Exam Integrity

Abuja, Nigeria – July 20, 2025 | Naija247news –

The Federal Ministry of Education has officially dismissed a viral report claiming the cancellation of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), popularly known as WAEC, due to alleged widespread malpractice.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, the Director of Press at the Ministry, Mrs. Folasade Boriowo, described the publication as “fake, misleading, and entirely fabricated,” warning the public to ignore the rumour.

“The 2025 WAEC examinations have been successfully concluded with only a few isolated incidents of malpractice, all of which were swiftly addressed,” Boriowo clarified.

She added that the ongoing NECO examinations were progressing smoothly without any reported cases of malpractice and reiterated that the Ministry had not received any official communication from WAEC, NECO, or related bodies regarding any systemic irregularities.

The press release comes amidst viral misinformation spreading across social media platforms and some blogs, alleging that the 2025 WAEC had been scrapped due to mass cheating.

Stay Calm, Exams Are Valid — Ministry Warns

“We urge students, parents, school administrators, and the public to disregard the circulating press release—it is not from the Ministry and is intended to cause unnecessary panic,” Boriowo stressed.

She emphasized the importance of relying on credible sources, urging Nigerians to cross-check information via the official websites:

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the integrity and credibility of public examinations in Nigeria and vowed to continue working with all examination bodies to ensure transparency and accountability.

Boriowo also warned that individuals responsible for spreading such fake news would be reported to relevant security agencies for investigation and prosecution.

