Ebonyi PDP Crisis Deepens as Former Chairman Silas Onu Defects to ADC, Cites Irreconcilable Differences

Abakaliki, Nigeria – July 20, 2025 | Naija247news – The internal crisis plaguing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has taken a fresh turn as former state chairman and senatorial candidate, Mr. Silas Onu, officially defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing “irreconcilable differences” within the party.

In an exclusive interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, Onu described his decision to leave the PDP as a “patriotic move”, blaming the influence of a few powerful governors for the party’s internal instability.

“The PDP in its current form is no longer a platform where true democratic ideals can thrive. The influence of a few incumbent governors has rendered reconciliation impossible,” Onu said.

Onu, who also served as the PDP’s Publicity Secretary before emerging as state chairman, expressed sadness over his exit but emphasized that the ADC offers a more stable and forward-looking political platform.

“It was not an easy decision. I am leaving with a heavy heart. But the ADC provides the right atmosphere to pursue my political aspirations and serve the people of Ebonyi with integrity,” he added.

He called on his supporters to join him in building a stronger and more viable alternative political movement, insisting that the new political journey under the ADC is in the best interest of the Ebonyi electorate.

“I urge all loyal supporters to sojourn with us to the ADC. This is about the future of Ebonyi, and we must get it right,” he concluded.

Onu’s defection comes amid increasing factional tensions within the PDP at both the state and national levels, sparking concerns about the party’s cohesion ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.