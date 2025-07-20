🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
LagosPolicy & Reform

Credit Reforms, Not Ponzi Schemes, Will Build Wealth – Prof. Chris Onalo

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

…As NCGC sets July 28 stakeholders’ forum to unlock credit access for MSMEs

By Naija247news Business Desk

Lagos, Nigeria – July 20, 2025

As the economic hardship in Nigeria deepens, so too does the desperation of citizens—many of whom are increasingly falling prey to Ponzi schemes in their quest for financial breakthrough. But there’s a sustainable path out, and it lies in the new architecture of consumer credit being introduced under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, according to Prof. Chris Onalo, Registrar/CEO of the National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA).

In an exclusive interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos, Onalo described the rising trend of fraudulent financial schemes as “a crisis born of ignorance, desperation, and insufficient public awareness,” particularly about legitimate opportunities offered through structured credit systems.

“All humans have a desire for money and wealth creation. But in Nigeria, this desire is increasingly turning into desperation, pushing people into get-rich-quick traps like Ponzi schemes,” he said.

Ponzi Schemes vs Credit-Based Economic Empowerment

Onalo emphasized that the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation and the recently launched National Credit Guarantee Company (NCGC) are critical to shifting the financial narrative of the average Nigerian from exploitative schemes to genuine empowerment.

He pointed out that the NCGC, established by the Tinubu administration, is strategically designed to “absorb bankable risks, enhance financial inclusion, and expand lending opportunities for MSMEs, particularly those without traditional collateral.”

“With the NCGC now in place, banks and the government can jointly assess and support small businesses — many of which collapse due to lack of access to finance,” he noted.

“This is how global conglomerates began — family-run enterprises that flourished due to credit support.”

Time for a National Reorientation Campaign

While credit structures are being reformed, Onalo warned that cultural and psychological barriers must also be addressed.

“We urgently need a national value reorientation to fight the get-rich-quick mentality,” he said, urging the government to equip the National Orientation Agency with the necessary funding to run continuous, grassroots enlightenment campaigns.

According to him, such campaigns should target communities, youth groups, universities, churches, mosques, and professional associations — explaining the benefits of credit access, patience, and long-term financial planning.

He recommended that public enlightenment must go hand-in-hand with the rollout of financial schemes, and must be inclusive, transparent, and sustained.

Stakeholders’ Forum on Youth & MSME Credit Set for July 28

To deepen awareness and foster partnerships, the National Credit Guarantee Company will host a high-level Stakeholders’ Forum on July 28, 2025, in Lagos.

The event, themed “Fostering Inclusive Growth Through Credit Guarantees for Youth-Owned Businesses and MSMEs”, will bring together regulators, lenders, entrepreneurs, and public sector stakeholders. Prof. Onalo will serve as one of the lead panelists.

“For NCGC to succeed, we need transparency, innovation, stakeholder engagement, and strict adherence to its mandate,” he stressed.

Naija247news Analysis

The credit revolution being pushed under Tinubu’s presidency marks a significant pivot in economic policy — from unsustainable subsidies and one-time grants to long-term financial inclusion through access to credit.

Yet, without massive public education, the true value of these reforms may be lost in the noise of Ponzi schemes and financial scams that prey on economic vulnerability.

As July 28 approaches, all eyes will be on how NCGC plans to deliver practical, bankable access to credit — particularly for Nigeria’s swelling youth population and MSME sector, which contributes over 45% to GDP but suffers most from limited financing.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editor
