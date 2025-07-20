Buhari’s Family Expresses Gratitude to Tinubu, World Leaders for Outpouring of Support

Naija247news reports that the family of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and a host of world leaders for their solidarity and emotional support during their period of grief.

Naija247news gathered that the Buhari family, in an official statement, noted that the overwhelming show of empathy from local and international figures significantly eased the pain of their loss. The message specifically acknowledged the presence and efforts of President Tinubu, whose swift visit and words of consolation were described as “deeply touching and unforgettable.”

According to Naija247news, the statement read: “Your empathy touched our hearts deeply. We are consoled by the dignity and honour you accorded our father, not just in death, but throughout his lifetime of service.” The family also thanked former heads of state, members of the diplomatic community, religious leaders, traditional rulers, and everyday Nigerians for standing with them.

Naija247news understands that letters and calls of condolence have continued to pour in from across the globe, including from leaders in Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas, all acknowledging Buhari’s contribution to Nigeria’s democratic and developmental journey.

Naija247news reports that the presidency has also received visits from senior political figures, former cabinet members, members of the National Assembly, and state governors who came to pay their respects and commiserate with the family.

In a show of national unity, political affiliations were cast aside as figures from across party lines came together to honour the legacy of the former leader. Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s Head of State from 1983 to 1985, and later as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023, was remembered for his stance on anti-corruption, discipline, and national reform.

The Buhari family, while mourning their patriarch, stated that they are uplifted by the goodwill and kindness extended to them, and they pray that Nigeria continues to move forward in unity and peace.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.