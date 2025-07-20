🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
CrimeWatch

BREAKING: Troops Arrest 183 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Warri Cybercrime Raid

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news – July 20, 2025

Asaba, Nigeria – In a coordinated sting operation, troops of the 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in collaboration with Sector 1 Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), have apprehended 183 suspected internet fraudsters during a raid on suspected cybercrime hideouts in Warri, Delta State.

The operation, which was carried out on Friday, July 19, followed credible intelligence about the existence of cybercrime training centres operating in the city, Naija247news learned.

According to a press statement issued on Sunday by the Army’s spokesman, Captain Iliya Bawa, the suspects—all male and between the ages of 16 and 29—were picked up from various apartment blocks believed to be used as Yahoo Yahoo training facilities.

“We recovered 274 laptops, 87 mobile phones, nine laptop chargers, a table phone, and two WiFi devices from the suspects,” Capt. Bawa stated.

He said all suspects were currently undergoing preliminary interrogation, and appropriate legal actions will follow in collaboration with relevant agencies such as the EFCC.

The Nigerian Army assured residents of Delta and the entire South-South region that it remains committed to stamping out cybercrime, oil theft, and other criminal activities that threaten national security and economic stability.

Why This Matters:

The raid underscores growing concerns about Nigeria’s cybercrime reputation abroad, particularly among young males. Internet fraud, popularly known as “Yahoo Yahoo,” has become a menace affecting both domestic and international relations, especially in visa processing and bilateral cooperation.

Security experts applaud the military for taking proactive steps and urge parental oversight, as some of the suspects were reportedly minors.

 

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

