Lagos

Bakare Hails Buhari, Awujale’s Legacy, Calls for Governance Anchored in Integrity and Vision

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that prominent cleric and former presidential aspirant, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has extolled the virtues of former President Muhammadu Buhari and the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, describing both men as symbols of principled leadership and selfless service to the nation.

Naija247news gathered that Bakare made the remarks during a public address in Lagos, where he urged Nigeria’s current and future leaders to emulate the courage, integrity, and nation-first ideology exemplified by the two figures. He noted that both men stood out in their respective spheres—Buhari in political governance and Oba Adetona in traditional leadership—as models of discipline and dedication.

According to Naija247news, Pastor Bakare referred to Oba Adetona as a monarch who wielded his influence with wisdom and fearlessness, always standing up for truth and justice regardless of political pressures. He said the late Awujale’s reign was marked by moral strength and outspoken advocacy for good governance, making his passing not just a royal loss, but a national one.

Naija247news understands that on Buhari, Bakare acknowledged that while no administration is perfect, the former president remained consistent in his commitment to anti-corruption and national discipline. He called on Nigerians to preserve Buhari’s legacy by insisting on transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law from those in power.

Naija247news reports that Bakare further challenged political officeholders to embrace selflessness and visionary leadership, stressing that history will not be kind to those who betray the trust of the people. He emphasized that the best tribute to the late Awujale and to Buhari’s public life would be a renewed national consciousness rooted in values and purposeful development.

Naija247news gathered that the event also featured tributes from traditional leaders, civil society groups, and academics, all of whom echoed Bakare’s call for ethical leadership and a governance culture that honours the legacies of Nigeria’s distinguished statesmen.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Former PDP Governors’ Forum DG Joins ADC, Says Party Offers Credible National Alternative
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

