🇬🇧Kemi Badenoch: Nigerian Law Bars Me from Passing Citizenship to My Children – What the Constitution Actually Says

By Naija247news Editorial Desk

LONDON/ABUJA – July 20, 2025 — The new leader of the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, has sparked online controversy after claiming during a CNN interview that she cannot pass her Nigerian citizenship to her children “because I’m a woman.” The statement, made on Fareed Zakaria GPS on Sunday, was used to illustrate what Badenoch described as the double standards in immigration laws between Nigeria and the UK.

Badenoch, a British-born politician of Nigerian descent, used her own family as an example, arguing that immigrants often exploit the UK’s openness while countries like Nigeria maintain stricter requirements for citizenship.

“It’s virtually impossible, for example, to get Nigerian citizenship. I have that citizenship by virtue of my parents; I can’t give it to my children because I’m a woman,” she claimed.

She further stated that many immigrants build ethnic enclaves in the UK that would be considered unacceptable in their home countries:

“That is not right. Nigerians would not tolerate that. That’s not something that many countries would accept,” Badenoch said, rejecting the idea of a “mini-Nigeria” being created in the UK under the banner of multiculturalism.

🔎 What the Nigerian Constitution Actually Says

Contrary to Badenoch’s claim, Section 25(1)(c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) explicitly allows Nigerian citizenship by birth for any person born outside Nigeria to at least one Nigerian parent—regardless of whether the parent is male or female.

Section 25(1)(c):

“The following persons are citizens of Nigeria by birth:

*(c) every person born outside Nigeria either of whose parents is a citizen of Nigeria;”

This means Badenoch’s children, born to a Nigerian mother (herself), are eligible for Nigerian citizenship by birth, and her assertion is incorrect from a constitutional and legal standpoint.

🧾 Eligibility Does Not Mean Automatic Registration

While eligibility exists, some bureaucratic steps—such as registration at a Nigerian mission abroad or proof of parent’s Nigerian citizenship—are required for official documentation. However, these are procedural, not gender-based barriers, and apply equally to both fathers and mothers.

⚖️ Legal Experts React

Speaking to Naija247news, Lagos-based human rights lawyer Olumide Akinlaja said:

“This is a clear misunderstanding or misrepresentation of Nigeria’s nationality laws. The Constitution does not discriminate between Nigerian fathers or mothers. If her children are not registered as citizens, it is not because she is a woman—it is likely due to procedural oversight.”

👩‍💼 Who Is Kemi Badenoch?

Born Olukemi Olufunto Adegoke in 1980 in Wimbledon, London, Badenoch spent much of her early life in Nigeria before returning to the UK at 16. She has served in various ministerial roles under Conservative prime ministers Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak and was elected party leader in 2025. She is married to Scottish banker Hamish Badenoch and has three children.

Badenoch is known for her conservative and often hardline stances on immigration and identity politics. During Sunday’s CNN interview, she vowed to make it “a lot harder” for immigrants to acquire British citizenship under her leadership.

🌐 Nigerians React Online

The Nigerian social media space erupted with both criticism and sarcasm. Many accused Badenoch of weaponizing her heritage to push an anti-immigration agenda in Britain while simultaneously misrepresenting her country of origin.

“Kemi Badenoch needs to read her own constitution. This is embarrassing,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

“She can’t disown us when it’s convenient and use us as examples when it suits her UK agenda,” another chimed in.

📝 Final Word

While immigration laws differ worldwide, factual accuracy matters—especially from political leaders on global platforms. The Nigerian Constitution does not bar women from passing citizenship to their children. Any suggestion to the contrary is misleading.

For official guidelines on citizenship by birth or registration, visit:

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.