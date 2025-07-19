Uzodimma, Otti Clash Over New State Creation as Constitution Review Heats Up in South-East

By Peter Okolie | Naija247news | July 19, 2025 | Owerri

In a major highlight of the South-East leg of Nigeria’s ongoing constitutional review, Governors Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and Alex Otti of Abia State expressed sharply contrasting positions on the creation of new states and the restructuring of Nigeria’s federal system.

The public hearing, organized by the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review and held in Owerri, drew high-level participation from political leaders, civil society, and stakeholders across Imo and Abia states.

Uzodimma: “South-East Deserves At Least Two More States”

Governor Hope Uzodimma made a forceful case for correcting what he described as “constitutional injustice” against the South-East zone, calling for the creation of at least two new states—including the proposed Anim State, which he said would qualify as oil-producing and self-sustaining.

“Every other zone has six or more states. The South-East has only five. This imbalance shrinks our voice in the National Assembly and the Federal Executive Council. It’s time for justice,” Uzodimma declared.

He emphasized that new states should be accompanied by the creation of additional local governments in the region to ensure equitable development and representation.

On the issue of indigene status, Uzodimma proposed a progressive amendment: anyone born or who has lived in a state for over 10 years should be considered an indigene.

Push for Rotational Presidency and State Police

Uzodimma advocated a constitutionally entrenched rotational presidency across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, as well as the decentralization of policing—calling for a full state police structure to enhance security and local responsiveness.

“The fear that governors will abuse state police is outdated. As Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, I confirm our collective support for policing reforms,” he stated.

He hailed the constitutional review as “democracy at work,” urging the National Assembly to be guided by the hope of millions seeking a fairer, more inclusive Nigeria.

Gov. Otti: “New States Will Worsen Nigeria’s Fiscal Burden”

In sharp contrast, Abia State Governor Alex Otti, represented by Deputy Governor Ikechukwu Emetu, cautioned against the creation of 31 additional states, citing fiscal unsustainability.

“While I respect the sentiments behind the demand, we must be realistic. Our current resources cannot support more bureaucracies,” Otti said.

Rather than multiplying states, Otti advocated inclusive governance models within existing states—ensuring that every major clan has a seat at the table and equitable access to resources.

He also backed the creation of state police but called for strict standards governing recruitment, oversight, and human rights compliance.

Otti Pushes Gender Representation and Education Reform

Governor Otti endorsed increasing reserved seats for women in national and state legislatures to diversify Nigeria’s political architecture. He also supported free and compulsory basic education as a constitutional right.

On the controversial proposal to elevate local governments to a standalone tier of government, Otti warned against further bloating an “already-overfed bureaucracy.”

“Our goal should be to strengthen the people—not the system. The focus must shift from elite-driven governance to the welfare of ordinary Nigerians,” he said.

Kalu: 87 Constitution Amendment Bills Under Review

Earlier, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, urged robust engagement from citizens.

“This process is the most inclusive in our history. We are considering 87 constitutional amendment bills touching on the core of Nigeria’s governance, security, and equity,” Kalu said.

He credited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for respecting legislative independence and pushing reforms that deepen democratic practice.

Stakeholders from Imo and Abia—including traditional leaders, youth groups, civil society organizations, and professionals—also presented memoranda supporting or opposing various proposed amendments.

📌 KEY AMENDMENT ISSUES IN FOCUS:

Creation of Anim, Aba, Orlu, and Okeigwe states

Constitutional recognition of rotational presidency

State policing structure

Women’s representation in governance

Local government autonomy

Free and compulsory education as a fundamental right

