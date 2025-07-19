🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Nigeria Police Force

Tragedy in Ondo: Landlord Dies After Confessing to Murder of Two AAUA Students

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Muftau Ogunyemi | Akure, July 19, 2025 (NAN)

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the death of Oladele Femi, the landlord accused of orchestrating the gruesome murder of two students from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA).

Police spokesperson, DSP Olushola Ayanlade, disclosed the development to journalists on Saturday, revealing that Femi, who had been under medical supervision since his arrest, passed away in the hospital after falling critically ill.

“Yes, he is dead. He had been receiving treatment and had been in and out of the hospital since his arrest. He developed a strange illness and eventually died yesterday,” Ayanlade said.

Femi, popularly known as “Tallex,” was arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of John Abba and his female friend, Eloho Okah. The two students were declared missing on June 20, 2025.

During investigations, Femi reportedly confessed to killing the students and burying their bodies in a shallow grave near his residence. So far, the decomposed remains of Okah have been recovered, while police efforts are ongoing to locate Abba’s body.

The case has taken a deeper turn as police also confirmed the arrest of two more suspects identified as Kola and Michael. The duo allegedly withdrew N800,000 from Abba’s bank account during the period the students were held captive.

The vehicle belonging to the late Abba, a Lexus RX 350, was also recovered during the course of the investigation.

According to the police, the financial transaction and evidence of premeditated actions linked the suspects directly to the heinous crime.

Femi’s death, however, leaves several questions unanswered as authorities continue to unravel the full details surrounding the chilling murders.

The police have assured the public that the investigation will continue until justice is fully served for the victims and their families.

