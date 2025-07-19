Tinubu’s Tribute to Buhari Not Opportunism but National Loyalty — Lagos APC Slams ADC Over ‘Tasteless’ Criticism

By Adeyemi Adeleye | Naija247news Political Desk

Lagos, Nigeria – July 19, 2025 — The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly condemned recent accusations by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) suggesting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is exploiting the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari for political publicity.

In a fiery statement issued on Saturday, APC Lagos Publicity Secretary, Mr. Seye Oladejo, described the ADC’s remarks as “tasteless, baseless, and a reckless descent into political desperation.”

“This statement is not only reckless but also grossly disrespects the memory of a former Head of State whose legacy—whether one agrees with it or not—shaped Nigeria’s democratic and security architecture,” Oladejo stated.

The response came following ADC’s public criticism of President Tinubu’s active presence at memorial events and his public tribute to late President Buhari, who died earlier this month at age 82 in a London hospital.

“A Dangerous Attempt to Politicise National Mourning”

Oladejo accused the ADC of attempting to “trample on national grief for a cheap headline”, insisting that President Tinubu’s actions reflected “loyalty, statesmanship, and a shared political history” with the deceased former president.

“President Tinubu and Muhammadu Buhari shared a political alliance rooted in mutual respect and a common commitment to democratic governance and national development,” he said.

He went further to label the ADC as “electorally irrelevant” and warned that the party’s position was not only divisive but also deeply out of sync with the mood of a nation in mourning.

“While Nigerians are grieving, the ADC sees only an opportunity to stir controversy and provoke division. This shows how disconnected the party is from the reality on the ground,” Oladejo remarked.

Call for Public Apology

The APC Lagos spokesperson demanded that the ADC immediately tender a formal apology to Buhari’s family, Nigerians, and the Presidency for what he termed “a disgraceful attempt to score points at a time of national unity.”

“We call on the ADC to apologise without delay. The memory of President Muhammadu Buhari deserves dignity and respect, not political gamesmanship,” he emphasized.

Oladejo concluded by reaffirming that President Tinubu remains focused on the business of governance, including national security, economic revitalization, and consolidating democratic gains.

“The APC will not be distracted by fringe parties seeking relevance through provocation. We will defend the dignity of our leaders, past and present,” he stated.

