Stock Market Turnover Surges by 78.48% as Financial Stocks Dominate Weekly Trading

Lagos, July 19, 2025 (NAN) — Investors on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) witnessed a dramatic uptick in market activity this week, as a total of 17.498 billion shares valued at N500.762 billion were traded in 142,082 deals. This marked a significant rise when compared to the previous week’s turnover of 5.390 billion shares worth N107.811 billion exchanged in 134,390 deals.

The impressive performance reflected a week-on-week increase of 78.48 per cent in transaction value, despite the market operating for only four days. The reduced trading week followed Tuesday’s public holiday declared in honour of the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sectoral analysis revealed that the Financial Services Industry dominated the chart, with 15.771 billion shares valued at N437.763 billion traded across 66,725 transactions. This sector alone accounted for 90.13 per cent of the total equity turnover volume and 87.42 per cent of the total value traded during the week.

Trailing the Financial Services sector was the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Industry, where investors exchanged 325.134 million shares worth N3.492 billion in 9,028 deals. The Consumer Goods Industry followed closely, recording 313.424 million shares traded at a total value of N20.162 billion in 14,917 transactions.

Among the top traded equities, First Holdco Plc, FCMB Group Plc, and Fidelity Bank Plc collectively moved 13.229 billion shares valued at N367.498 billion. These three stocks alone contributed 75.60 per cent of the week’s total traded volume and 73.39 per cent of the value, highlighting their significant influence on the market.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 4.31 per cent to close at 131,585.66 points, while the overall market capitalisation climbed to N83.241 trillion, signaling strong investor confidence. However, not all indices mirrored this positive momentum. The NGX Insurance, NGX ASeM, NGX Oil & Gas, NGX Growth, and NGX Sovereign Bond indices all closed lower, posting respective declines of 3.65 per cent, 9.56 per cent, 0.76 per cent, 4.80 per cent, and 0.57 per cent.

Market breadth showed a narrowing positive sentiment. Forty-nine equities posted price gains, a sharp drop from the 90 recorded in the previous week. In contrast, fifty-four equities declined in value, a rise from just 16 recorded the week before. Meanwhile, 44 stocks closed flat, slightly higher than the 41 that remained unchanged last week.

Leading the gainers’ chart was Eunisell Interlinked Plc, which appreciated by N4.40, representing a 32.59 per cent increase. BUA Cement followed with a gain of N29.40, translating to a 31.28 per cent rise. Other top performers included Associated Bus Company, which added N1.25 (28.41 per cent), Industrial and Medical Gases with an N8.45 gain (24.85 per cent), and Secure Electronic Technology, which rose by 21 kobo, marking a 21.00 per cent uptick.

On the flip side, Academy Press topped the losers’ list with a loss of N2.25, followed by RT Briscoe, which shed N1.00. Cutix Plc declined by 90 kobo, while Caverton Offshore and Champion Breweries Plc lost N1.54 and N2.61 respectively during the week.

This week’s numbers reveal a market buoyed by heavyweight trading in select financial stocks but also show underlying fragility in broader investor sentiment as gainers shrunk and decliners surged. Analysts suggest that upcoming Q2 earnings reports will be crucial in sustaining the current rally.

