Soludo Launches Anambra Beltway Project to Boost Infrastructure, Economic Integration

Naija247news reports that Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has officially launched the construction of the Anambra Beltway, a strategic infrastructure initiative designed to enhance road connectivity and drive economic development across the southeastern state.

Naija247news gathered that the Beltway project, which is modeled after similar ring road systems in major cities around the world, will serve as a critical transport artery encircling the state, linking key towns, industrial zones, and agricultural hubs to facilitate easier movement of people, goods, and services.

According to Naija247news, the groundbreaking ceremony took place at the outskirts of Awka, the state capital, where Soludo reiterated his administration’s commitment to transforming Anambra into a modern, economically vibrant state through forward-looking infrastructural development.

Naija247news understands that the Beltway project is part of the governor’s broader “Solution Agenda,” which prioritizes urban renewal, traffic decongestion, and rural integration. The road network, when completed, is expected to reduce travel time across the state, ease urban traffic within Onitsha, Awka, and Nnewi, and open up new corridors for investment.

Soludo, while addressing stakeholders and traditional rulers at the event, noted that the Beltway will not only serve as a transportation backbone but will also create thousands of jobs during and after construction. He emphasized transparency and sustainability in its funding and implementation.

Naija247news reports that the Beltway will span several local government areas, integrating existing roads with new segments, and will feature dual carriageways, pedestrian paths, and safety features. The project is expected to be executed in phases and completed over the next few years, with funding sourced from both public and private sector partnerships.

Naija247news gathered that local communities along the proposed route have been assured of compensation and active engagement throughout the duration of the project. Environmental impact assessments have also been carried out to minimize ecological disruption.

Naija247news understands that the Anambra Beltway represents one of the most ambitious infrastructure efforts undertaken by any southeastern state government in recent years, reinforcing Governor Soludo’s vision of repositioning Anambra as a center of excellence in infrastructure, innovation, and economic inclusion.

