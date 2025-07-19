🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
CrimeWatch

Renewed Cult Clash in Cross River Claims Two Lives in Ikom Communities

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news – Calabar, July 18, 2025 — A fresh wave of violence between rival cult groups in Cross River State has resulted in the deaths of two people in Akam and Okuni communities, located in Ikom Local Government Area.

The Nigeria Police Command in the state confirmed the fatalities, attributing the violence to ongoing hostilities between the Klans Kingdom (KK) and Vikings cult groups.

State Police spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo-Obase, assured that a tactical police team has been deployed to restore peace and order in the affected areas.

“We are aware of the situation. The Commissioner of Police, CP Rashid Afegbua, has dispatched a tactical team to the scene. They are actively working to calm tensions and restore security,” she said.

Ugbo-Obase noted that Ikom had been relatively peaceful due to effective past police efforts in curbing cult activities but acknowledged the recent spike in violence.

An anonymous source revealed to NAN that the conflict escalated following the cold-blooded shooting of a Klans cult member, Alobi Nsor, in Okuni community on Saturday.

“This incident appears to have triggered a retaliatory attack by the rival cult group, who stormed Akam community,” the source stated.

The police have vowed to apprehend those responsible and bring them to justice as efforts to contain the crisis continue

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

