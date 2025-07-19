Renewed Cult Clash in Cross River Claims Two Lives in Ikom Communities

By Naija247news – Calabar, July 18, 2025 — A violent resurgence of cult clashes in Cross River State has resulted in the deaths of two people in Akam and Okuni communities within Ikom Local Government Area.

The Nigeria Police Command confirmed the killings, attributing the renewed violence to a rivalry between the notorious cult groups, KK and Vikings.

State Police spokesperson SP Irene Ugbo-Obase disclosed that a tactical police team has been deployed to restore peace and calm in the affected communities. “The Commissioner of Police, CP Rashid Afegbua, has sent operatives who are actively working to stabilize the situation,” she said.

SP Ugbo-Obase assured that law enforcement is committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice, adding that Ikom has generally been peaceful due to previous efforts to control cult activities.

According to an anonymous source, the conflict ignited on Saturday when Alobi Nsor, a member of the Klans cult group, was shot dead in Okuni community. This killing triggered a retaliatory attack by the rival group in Akam, escalating the violence.

The police continue to investigate and urge community members to cooperate in restoring peace to the area.

