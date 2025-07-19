Prominent Niger PDP Youth Leader Shitu Adamu Evuti Resigns, Defects to ADC

Lapai, Niger State, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Shitu Adamu Evuti, a leading youth figure within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State, has formally resigned from the party and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a resignation letter dated July 18, 2025, addressed to the PDP Chairman of Evuti/Kpada Ward, Lapai Local Government Area, Evuti cited ongoing unresolved national-level crises within the PDP as his reason for leaving.

“I wish to formally tender my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), effective immediately,” the letter stated.

Evuti expressed deep gratitude to his constituents in Evuti/Kpada Ward, Lapai LGA, and the wider Niger South Senatorial District for their sustained support throughout his political career.

He also acknowledged the PDP for providing the platform that enabled his rise, including his candidacy for the Niger State House of Assembly in 2019 and his appointment as State Youth Leader in 2023 following the passing of Mohammed Usman Vatsa (popularly known as Challl).

“My resignation follows wide consultations with constituents, political allies, and stakeholders. I am committed to continuing my service to the people under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which I regard as a progressive alternative,” Evuti said.

He sought forgiveness from anyone he may have offended during his tenure with the PDP, emphasizing he holds no grudges.

Copies of his resignation letter have been sent to the PDP chairmen of Lapai Local Government Area and Niger State.

Evuti’s defection is expected to have political ramifications within Niger State’s youth constituency, potentially impacting opposition dynamics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

