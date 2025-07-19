🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Osun Amotekun Corps Arrests Suspects in Rape, Theft, and Vandalism Cases

By Naija247news – Osogbo, July 18, 2025 — The Osun Amotekun Corps has apprehended multiple suspects, including a commercial motorcycle operator accused of raping a 35-year-old woman at gunpoint.

According to Osun Amotekun spokesperson Yusuf Abass, the 29-year-old suspect allegedly lured the victim to his residence in Alusekere Area, Ede, under the pretense of helping locate her missing ward. Upon arrival, he reportedly threatened her with a locally made pistol and knife before forcing himself on her.

In a separate incident, a bricklayer was arrested for vandalising and stealing electrical wires and tools valued at ₦2.5 million from an uncompleted building site in Osogbo. The suspect allegedly exploited his access as a worker at the site to commit the theft after hours.

Additionally, a 23-year-old tailor residing in the Sabo Area of Osogbo was detained for stealing household items including a flat-screen TV, electrical cables, and two large standing fans worth ₦800,000. During interrogation, he confessed to selling the stolen goods to a buyer known as “Rilwan” in the same neighbourhood. The Amotekun Corps is investigating this buyer for potential involvement in a larger theft and resale operation.

All suspects have been handed over to relevant law enforcement agencies for prosecution.

Osun Amotekun Corps Commander, Chief Adekunle Omoyele, reaffirmed the agency’s dedication to eliminating crime and safeguarding residents throughout the state.

