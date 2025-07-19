Omisore Dismisses Adeleke’s Defection Rumours, Warns Against ‘Social Media Politics’ Amid 2026 Tensions

Former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, has denied knowledge of any plans by Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC ahead of the 2026 gubernatorial race.

Amid swirling speculations following Adeleke’s controversial visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos on June 4, Omisore, in a live interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, cautioned against drawing political conclusions based on online rumours.

“I am not aware,” Omisore said bluntly when asked about Adeleke’s alleged defection plans. “When you want to join a political party, it’s not just about taking selfies or visiting someone. There must be a welcoming process, and that happens at the grassroots. Politics is local.”

The former APC chieftain’s comments come as PDP loyalists in Osun and beyond express unease over Adeleke’s recent political movements. While the governor has publicly reaffirmed his loyalty to the PDP, the optics of his meeting with Tinubu have continued to fuel suspicions of an impending switch.

When asked whether Adeleke’s potential move to the APC would strengthen the party’s base in Osun State, Omisore neither endorsed nor opposed the idea. Instead, he warned that joining a party is not a decision to be made lightly—or on social media.

“There’s no crime in joining a party,” he admitted. “But the current political climate in Osun is becoming unsettled. Even some PDP representatives are lobbying their way into the APC. These moves need to be properly structured, not publicized via social media.”

Adeleke, who defeated then-incumbent APC governor Gboyega Oyetola in the hotly contested 2022 governorship election, is constitutionally eligible for re-election in 2026. Rumours suggest that internal PDP disagreements and future electoral calculations may be pushing him to consider aligning with the ruling APC for political leverage.

In a sharp turn during the interview, Omisore also took aim at the newly-formed coalition of opposition leaders under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), dismissing it as a political arrangement plagued by personal ambition and internal contradictions.

“There are hawks in that coalition,” he said. “They’re not coming together for Nigerians—they’re chasing selfish goals. That alliance will eventually collapse because it lacks ideological direction.”

According to Omisore, opposition forces—no matter how united—stand little chance of unseating President Bola Tinubu in future elections, especially given what he described as Tinubu’s “nationwide structure and deep grassroots mobilization.”

As political alignments shift ahead of the 2026 elections, Omisore’s remarks offer a glimpse into the subtle power plays shaping Osun’s future—and the APC’s internal strategy for consolidating power in the South-West.

