🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

Omisore Dismisses Adeleke’s Defection Rumours, Warns Against ‘Social Media Politics’ Amid 2026 Tensions

By: Naija247news

Date:

Former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, has denied knowledge of any plans by Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC ahead of the 2026 gubernatorial race.

Amid swirling speculations following Adeleke’s controversial visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos on June 4, Omisore, in a live interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, cautioned against drawing political conclusions based on online rumours.

“I am not aware,” Omisore said bluntly when asked about Adeleke’s alleged defection plans. “When you want to join a political party, it’s not just about taking selfies or visiting someone. There must be a welcoming process, and that happens at the grassroots. Politics is local.”

The former APC chieftain’s comments come as PDP loyalists in Osun and beyond express unease over Adeleke’s recent political movements. While the governor has publicly reaffirmed his loyalty to the PDP, the optics of his meeting with Tinubu have continued to fuel suspicions of an impending switch.

When asked whether Adeleke’s potential move to the APC would strengthen the party’s base in Osun State, Omisore neither endorsed nor opposed the idea. Instead, he warned that joining a party is not a decision to be made lightly—or on social media.

“There’s no crime in joining a party,” he admitted. “But the current political climate in Osun is becoming unsettled. Even some PDP representatives are lobbying their way into the APC. These moves need to be properly structured, not publicized via social media.”

Adeleke, who defeated then-incumbent APC governor Gboyega Oyetola in the hotly contested 2022 governorship election, is constitutionally eligible for re-election in 2026. Rumours suggest that internal PDP disagreements and future electoral calculations may be pushing him to consider aligning with the ruling APC for political leverage.

In a sharp turn during the interview, Omisore also took aim at the newly-formed coalition of opposition leaders under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), dismissing it as a political arrangement plagued by personal ambition and internal contradictions.

“There are hawks in that coalition,” he said. “They’re not coming together for Nigerians—they’re chasing selfish goals. That alliance will eventually collapse because it lacks ideological direction.”

According to Omisore, opposition forces—no matter how united—stand little chance of unseating President Bola Tinubu in future elections, especially given what he described as Tinubu’s “nationwide structure and deep grassroots mobilization.”

As political alignments shift ahead of the 2026 elections, Omisore’s remarks offer a glimpse into the subtle power plays shaping Osun’s future—and the APC’s internal strategy for consolidating power in the South-West.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Previous article
ADC Coalition: Atiku Too Old? That’s Nonsense — Spokesman Fires Back at Keyamo
Next article
Court Declines Yahaya Bello’s Passport Request, Says Travel Document with Another Court
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Prominent Niger PDP Youth Leader Shitu Adamu Evuti Resigns, Defects to ADC

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Lapai, Niger State, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Shitu...

Abia Governor Alex Otti Urges Unity in Labour Party Following Supreme Court Ruling

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Abia State Governor...

Edo Governor Warns Peter Obi: “Don’t Enter Without Security Clearance” as Tension Rises Over N15m Donation

Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news -
Benin City | Naija247news – Governor Monday Okpebholo of...

Burkina Faso Dissolves Election Commission to Curb Foreign Influence, Cut ₦1.2 Billion Annual Cost

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a move signaling deeper authoritarian consolidation, Burkina Faso’s...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Prominent Niger PDP Youth Leader Shitu Adamu Evuti Resigns, Defects to ADC

Political Party News 0
Lapai, Niger State, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Shitu...

Abia Governor Alex Otti Urges Unity in Labour Party Following Supreme Court Ruling

South East 0
Abuja, July 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Abia State Governor...

Edo Governor Warns Peter Obi: “Don’t Enter Without Security Clearance” as Tension Rises Over N15m Donation

Democracy Desk 0
Benin City | Naija247news – Governor Monday Okpebholo of...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC