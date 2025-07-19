🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
NUC Approves Two New Undergraduate Programmes for LASU Starting 2025/2026 Session

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Lagos, Nigeria – July 19, 2025 — The Lagos State University (LASU) has received the green light from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to launch two new full-time undergraduate programmes beginning in the 2025/2026 academic session.

In a statement released by Mrs. Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, Deputy Registrar and Coordinator of the Centre for Information and Public Relations at LASU, the newly approved programmes are:

  • B.A. (Ed.) Music Education
  • B.A. (Ed.) Social Studies and Civic Education

The approval follows a recent verification visit by a panel of academic experts commissioned by the NUC to assess LASU’s capacity in terms of infrastructure, staffing, and other key academic resources.

Strengthening Teacher Education and Cultural Literacy

Thomas-Onashile noted that the commission’s approval is restricted to full-time mode of study only, and emphasized that LASU has been advised to ensure continued investment in qualified academic personnel, learning facilities, and curriculum development.

“This milestone reflects LASU’s commitment to expanding its academic horizon and improving access to quality teacher education in Nigeria,” she said.

The introduction of Music Education aligns with ongoing efforts to enhance Nigeria’s cultural and creative industries through academic training, while Social Studies and Civic Education is expected to reinforce civic literacy and national values among future generations.

This development marks another stride in LASU’s transformation into a multi-disciplinary hub for innovation in education, particularly in preparing competent and socially responsible educators.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
