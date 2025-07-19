🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Immigration

Nigerians React Strongly as U.S. Declares Border Officers Decide Visitor Stay Duration, Not Visa Expiry

By: Naija247news

Date:

The U.S. government has clarified that the length of stay for international visitors entering the country is determined by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers upon arrival — not by the visa expiration date, a move that has generated mixed reactions among Nigerians on social media.

In a Friday post on X, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria stated:

“The length of time an international visitor is allowed to stay in the United States is determined by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer upon your arrival, NOT your visa expiration date. To see how long you can stay, check your I-94 (admit until date) at i94.cbp.dhs.gov/search/complia…”

The announcement, viewed by over 15,000 people, drew comments from Nigerians expressing frustration and concerns:

  • X user @MrKceec questioned the unpredictability of the stay duration, saying, “One should be able to know how long he stay before even proceeding. Not when one is there already and one rogue decides how long you stay.”

  • @edu_brazeal expressed disillusionment: “Enough of this, stop disturbing us with this nonsense every 4 market days, going to the US no longer interests us with your new dictator in chief.”

  • On the other hand, @owencapri called for compliance and preparation: “If your intended trip is a one week holiday to see family and friends or business meeting, buy a return plane ticket, plan your accommodation, respect the rules of the country you are travelling to, and return home. Surprised it took this long for governments to make this change.”

  • This explanation comes amid recent changes to U.S. visa reciprocity policies, which have limited the validity of Nigerian non-immigrant visas—including B1/B2, F, and J categories—to three months with single entry.

The Nigerian government has pledged to address these restrictions through diplomatic channels.

