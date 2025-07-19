Mathew Kuti Storms Final of ITTF Africa West Championship in Lagos as Onazi Backs Grassroots Sports

By Vivian Ahanmisi | Naija247news Sports Desk

LAGOS, Nigeria – July 19, 2025 — Nigeria’s top-seeded table tennis star, Mathew Kuti, has powered his way into the finals of the 2025 ITTF Africa West Regional Championship, after defeating compatriot Wasiu Kolasi in a thrilling semi-final encounter on Saturday.

The match, held at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall inside Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, drew tennis lovers and sports personalities, including ex-Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi, who lent his voice to the call for more media attention to Nigeria’s under-promoted sports.

Kuti Survives Kolasi Challenge in 6-Game Thriller

Kuti displayed composure and experience as he edged Kolasi in a six-set classic — 12-10, 11-9, 11-3, 5-11, 13-11, 14-12 — to secure his place in the Men’s Singles Final.

In the other semi-final, Abdulfatai Abdubasit staged a comeback to outplay Mati Taiwo 4-2 (7-11, 12-10, 6-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-6), setting up a heavyweight all-Nigerian final showdown between Kuti and Abdubasit.

The final match is scheduled to take place later today as the championship builds to a high-stakes climax.

Onazi: Table Tennis Deserves the Spotlight

Among the high-profile attendees was Ogenyi Onazi, former Nigerian international footballer and now a vocal advocate for grassroots sports development. Speaking to reporters, Onazi emphasized the value of cross-sport support and called for more media coverage and investment in table tennis.

“I came here to support Nigerian athletes because we are all in this together,” said Onazi. “There is incredible talent here, but not enough visibility. I only heard about this tournament during my own table tennis training.”

He added that a bigger international event is expected to commence on Tuesday, July 22, urging sports stakeholders to turn the spotlight on upcoming talents competing in the sport.

“There’s a whole new generation of athletes here. The media must amplify their stories,” Onazi urged.

Looking Ahead: ITTF Eyes Bigger Platform

The 2025 ITTF Africa West Regional Championship serves as a key pathway to continental and global events. With players like Kuti and Abdubasit on the rise, Nigeria continues to solidify its dominance in West African table tennis.

