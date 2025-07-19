LASU Student Assaulted by Armed Police in Viral Video: Zone 2 Command Promises Disciplinary Action, Transparency

By Deborah Akpede – Naija247news Justice & Youth Affairs Desk

Lagos, July 19, 2025 – The Zone 2 Police Command has launched an internal disciplinary process after a viral video showed armed officers violently arresting a female student of Lagos State University (LASU), prompting widespread public outrage and calls for accountability.

The disturbing footage, first posted on Facebook by a user identified as Obi Franklin, captured the student being dragged and bundled into a police vehicle in what many observers described as excessive use of force and a violation of her rights.

In an official response on Saturday, CSP Umma Ayuba, spokesperson for the Zone 2 Command, confirmed that the officers in question had been identified and would face disciplinary action.

“We have taken note of the conduct of the officers during the student’s apprehension, and appropriate disciplinary measures will be applied,” Ayuba said in the statement.

Backdrop: Petition, Allegations, and Contradictions

According to Ayuba, the student’s arrest stemmed from a petition lodged against her and others for allegedly participating in an armed assault and issuing threats against a complainant at his residence on July 13 and 14, 2025.

The complainant, fearing for his life and that of his family, reportedly fled his home following the incident. Police said the student was invited for questioning, complied, gave a statement, and was subsequently released to the LASU Student Union Government’s Welfare Director.

However, online sources including the whistleblower Franklin allege that the student had earlier accused her landlord of sexual harassment, and was being intimidated into silence—an angle that has sparked public demand for an independent probe into the circumstances surrounding both the arrest and the original complaint.

AIG Orders Transfer of Case to Lagos CP

In a bid to ensure transparency and restore public confidence, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Mr. Adegoke Fayoade, has directed that the entire case be transferred to the Lagos State Police Commissioner for further investigation.

CSP Ayuba assured the public that the matter would be handled with impartiality and fairness, adding that the command is committed to upholding the rights of all Nigerians, particularly vulnerable groups such as students and young women.

“We urge the public to remain calm as we follow through with internal procedures to ensure justice is served,” she said.

Naija247news Observes: A Test Case for Police Reform

This case places Nigeria’s ongoing police reform agenda under renewed scrutiny, especially as the nation continues to grapple with the aftermath of the 2020 #EndSARS protests and demands for youth protection, police accountability, and structural justice.

Civil society organizations and student groups are calling for:

✅ Transparent investigation into both the viral arrest and the original complaint

✅ Mental health and legal support for the student involved

✅ Clear penalties for police officers who violate arrest protocols

Legal observers say the outcome of this case could either rebuild or further erode public trust in the Nigerian Police Force’s promise of reform under the current administration.

