Labour Party Denies Joining ADC Coalition, Declares Abure’s Tenure Expired

Abuja, July 18, 2025 (NAN) – The Interim National Secretary of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Darlington Nwokocha, has distanced the party from any coalition led by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), asserting that the LP is not part of any alliance involving political figures like Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, or Nasir El-Rufai.

Speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, Nwokocha said:

“I don’t know about that [the coalition], and I don’t know if we are in the ring. They’ve not told me that. The Labour Party already has the machinery of internal coalition and is getting stronger.”

Nwokocha emphasized that although Peter Obi remains a respected figure in the party following his 2023 presidential bid, his independent engagements should not be interpreted as official party decisions.

“Peter Obi is an individual. We respect him, but even if he decides to move around, that does not mean that he has joined ADC or any coalition. Cross-pollination of ideas is allowed,” Nwokocha said.

On Leadership Crisis: Abure’s Tenure ‘Expired’

He also addressed the internal crisis surrounding the party’s leadership, affirming that Julius Abure’s tenure as national chairman has lapsed.

“Abure was our National Chairman. Once your tenure expires, that’s it. Moreover, if there is a political accident that becomes fatal, the party must act. That’s why we have an interim National Working Committee.”

He dismissed concerns about Abure still being listed as chairman on INEC’s portal, saying:

“That you place your picture somewhere does not make you the owner. INEC has not allowed him to attend meetings, despite his efforts.”

NEC Legitimacy and Governor Otti’s Role

Nwokocha explained that Abia State Governor Alex Otti is a legitimate member of the National Executive Council (NEC) based on the Labour Party’s constitution.

“In the LP constitution, after the National Convention, the NEC follows, then the NWC. Since the NWC was dissolved, the NEC is now the operating body. It includes three members each from the EUC and NLC, and elected governors and deputies.”

He confirmed that INEC was duly informed of the NEC meeting and that Senator Nenadi Usman, recently appointed interim national chairperson, was absent due to a personal emergency.

“INEC was notified. Usman had an emergency but will return before the weekend ends,” he added.

Nwokocha noted that the courts had already settled the matter, stating:

“You cannot resolve a matter the Supreme Court has already ruled on. Political and legal resolutions are different — one is internal, the other judicial.”

Dissent from Abure Faction

Meanwhile, Kennedy Ahanotu, LP’s National Youth Leader and an Abure loyalist, appeared on the same programme and criticized the interim appointments as “illegal” and “unconstitutional.” He insisted that Abure remains the party’s legitimate chairman.

Since the 2023 elections, the Labour Party has been battling leadership fractures, with divisions between the Abure faction and a bloc of allies loyal to Peter Obi — including Governor Otti and Senator Nenadi — deepening ahead of the 2027 general elections.

(NAN)

