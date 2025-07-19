Kaduna Police Nab Notorious Bandit After 11 Years on the Run, Recover Stolen Vehicle and Arrest Motorcycle Thieves

By Naija247news – Kaduna, July 11, 2025 — Kaduna State Police Command has arrested a notorious bandit leader known as Mati Bagio, who had been terrorising Kaduna and Katsina States for over 11 years.

DSP Mansir Hassan, Kaduna Police spokesperson, confirmed that operatives acting on credible intelligence apprehended the 34-year-old suspect at his residence in Unguwan Galadima, Shika District, Giwa Local Government Area. A large cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered during the arrest, including AK-47 rifles, fabricated guns, pistols, magazines, ammunition rounds, machete, torch lights, and an unjamming rod.

The suspect has been in police custody since the arrest and is undergoing further investigation before being charged to court. Police efforts to capture fleeing gang members continue.

In a related development, a black Toyota Prado Jeep reported stolen at gunpoint in Abuja was recovered near Shema Filling Station in Unguwan Gwari, Kaduna. The suspect fled upon sighting police officers. The vehicle has been towed and will be returned to the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.

Additionally, the police arrested three suspected motorcycle thieves—Yusuf Yakubu, Abubakar Jibrin, Mustapha Aliyu, and Yunusa Yusuf—following credible intelligence. The suspects allegedly attacked and dispossessed cyclists of their motorcycles. Two stolen motorcycles were recovered during the operation.

Commissioner of Police Rabiu Muhammad commended the swift police response and urged the public to continue providing credible information to assist in combating crime across the state.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.