National Security

Kaduna Police Ban Unauthorized Political Rallies Over Security Concerns

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Mohammad Tijjani Kaduna, July 19, 2025 (NAN) – The Kaduna State Police Command has announced a ban on all unauthorized political rallies within the state, citing security concerns and the need to maintain public order.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, said the directive followed credible intelligence about a planned rally by supporters of Mr. Peter Obi, a former presidential candidate, to commemorate his birthday.

While acknowledging the public’s right to freedom of association and political expression, the command emphasized that all political rallies and gatherings of a political nature remain suspended across the state. This suspension will continue until the official commencement of political activities as determined by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to DSP Hassan, intelligence reports indicate that certain criminal elements are planning to infiltrate and hijack the proposed rally. The intent, he warned, is to use the event as a platform to incite violence, create public disorder, and undermine peace in the state.

The police also noted that party primaries for the forthcoming bye-election in the state—formally scheduled by INEC—are set to occur on the same day as the planned rally. The political parties involved had properly notified the command of their events in accordance with established protocols.

Hassan further explained that the Peter Obi birthday rally would likely interfere with activities scheduled at designated locations for the party primaries. This overlap, he said, raises significant concerns about potential tensions, clashes, and a breakdown of law and order.

“In view of these developments, the command strongly advises the organisers of the Peter Obi rally to suspend any form of gathering or procession,” Hassan said. “If they wish to hold any commemorative event in honour of their principal, such activity should be postponed to ensure public safety and prevent potential hijacking by miscreants.”

He reaffirmed the police command’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of Kaduna residents and warned that legal action would be taken against any person or group found violating the directive.

The command expressed appreciation for the public’s cooperation in maintaining peace and stability throughout the state.

