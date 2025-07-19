🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
“I’m Thrilled to Win Gold in My Father’s Homeland” – South Africa’s Oluchi Ndubueze Shines at CAA U18/U20 Championships in Abeokuta

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Abeokuta, Nigeria – July 19, 2025 — In a moment charged with pride, faith, and family, South Africa’s Oluchi Ndubueze soared to gold in the U-18 women’s long jump event at the ongoing Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) U18/U20 Championships in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

With an impressive leap of 5.79 metres, Ndubueze clinched victory ahead of Morocco’s Merzarq Kawtar (5.62m) and Burundi’s Bouda Sandrine (5.25m), who took silver and bronze respectively.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after her win, the 17-year-old athlete—who proudly identifies as half Nigerian and half South African—described her victory on Nigerian soil as deeply emotional and spiritually fulfilling.

“I’m so honored to compete in my first international meeting in my father’s homeland. Winning gold here means everything to me,” Ndubueze said, beaming.

“I thank God for this opportunity, and I dedicate this medal to my parents who have supported me every step of the way.”

Eyes on the Olympics: “This is Just the Beginning”

Ndubueze, who has emerged as one of the most promising young athletes on the continent, said her next big goal is to qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games.

“I think I did really well in this championship, but there’s always room for improvement. I’ll return to training, analyze my strengths and weaknesses, and build from here,” she said.

Beyond the gold medal, Ndubueze brings something even more powerful to the sport: purpose.

“The thing that motivates me is why I do athletics—to glorify the Lord’s name and inspire young Black girls that anything is possible with God,” she added.

Message to the Next Generation: “Don’t Stop, Especially as Females”

Despite narrowly missing a second medal after finishing fourth in the U-18 women’s 100 metres final (12.29s) behind Nigeria’s Miriam Jegede (bronze – 12.20s), Ndubueze said she remains undeterred.

“I had a race earlier and didn’t place as high as I hoped, but I didn’t give up—and that’s my message to every young girl out there: Never give up,” she urged.

“Even when it’s hard, even when you’re tired—don’t stop, especially as females. You are stronger than you think.”

A Medal for Her Parents, A Moment for the Continent

Ndubueze emotionally dedicated her medal to her parents, who were in the stadium to witness her golden leap.

“Athletics is more than sport for me—it’s a calling. I’m incredibly blessed to have parents who believe in that calling. This medal is for them.”

As Nigeria plays host to Africa’s future stars, Ndubueze’s golden performance stands out—not just as an athletic feat, but as a moment of identity, resilience, and divine purpose.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.

