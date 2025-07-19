Ibadan, Oyo, and Ijebu Demand Statehood as Constitutional Review Ignites Yoruba Sub-Regional Aspirations

By Adeyemi Adeleke and Adekunle Williams – Naija247news Federalism & Development Desk

Lagos, July 19, 2025 – As Nigeria undertakes a nationwide constitutional amendment process, the long-standing demand for the creation of new states resurfaced with renewed intensity at the South-West Zonal Public Hearing in Lagos, where powerful voices from Ibadan, Oyo, and Ijebu presented strong cases for new administrative entities within Yorubaland.

At the heart of the debate is the call by the Ibadan Compound Peace Initiative (ICPI) for the creation of Ibadan State—a demand that has lingered for decades but has now gained new political momentum amid widespread calls for equity, decentralization, and regional identity recognition.

Ibadan State: A Case of Size, Revenue, and History

Chief Nurudeen Akinade, coordinator of the ICPI, led the delegation that submitted a formal memorandum to the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review, insisting that Ibadan deserves statehood based on its sheer population, economic viability, and territorial expanse.

“Ibadan alone has a population of 4.2 million and spans 28,000 square kilometers—larger and more populated than eight existing states combined,” Akinade stated.

He emphasized the disproportionate number of local government areas serving Ibadan’s teeming population, noting that several smaller states have more administrative coverage than the historically significant city.

Legal, Legislative, and Political Backing

Backing the ICPI’s position, senior legal luminary Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN) argued that Ibadan’s contribution to Oyo State’s economy—including 93.7% of the internally generated revenue—clearly justifies its independence.

“Ibadan is the heart of Yoruba civilization, rich in solid minerals, higher institutions, hospitals, and a vibrant service sector—everything a modern state requires,” Akintola said.

Adding weight to the campaign, Rep. Abass Agboworin (Ibadan North-East/South-East) urged the National Assembly to prioritize Ibadan’s statehood, citing the city’s strategic role in the economic, historical, and cultural trajectory of the South-West.

Oyo State Advocates Seek Reconfiguration: New Oyo State with Capital in Oyo Town Proposed

Meanwhile, a parallel memorandum was presented by proponents of a new Oyo State, spearheaded by Rep. Akeem Adeyemi, who represents Oyo Federal Constituency and is the sponsor of a bill to restructure the current Oyo State.

The proposed new state would encompass Oyo, Oke-Ogun, and Ogbomoso zones, with Oyo town as its capital, effectively reconfiguring the existing Oyo State and giving Ibadan full independence as a standalone state.

“The idea is not to divide, but to deepen governance, equity, and developmental access for all regions,” Adeyemi explained.

Groups from the ancient Oyo empire heartland echoed his sentiments, saying the creation of a new Oyo State would restore historical autonomy and administrative efficiency.

Ijebu People Reignite Statehood Demand

In a related submission, a delegation from Ijebu land reignited their decades-long agitation for the creation of Ijebu State out of the current Ogun State, arguing that the Ijebu cultural and historical identity warrants distinct recognition.

Observers say the Ijebu demand—once prominent during Nigeria’s post-1999 return to democracy—has gained renewed relevance amid the growing call for true federalism, resource control, and regional parity.

Naija247news Insight: State Creation as a Strategic Reset?

The state creation demands emerging from the South-West—especially from Ibadan, Oyo, and Ijebu—highlight broader dissatisfaction with Nigeria’s 1996 state structure, which critics argue has concentrated political and fiscal power in ways that sideline culturally significant blocs.

Key considerations now before the National Assembly include:

✅ Population and land size metrics

✅ Revenue generation capacity

✅ Historical and cultural identity

✅ Administrative feasibility and governance access

While political analysts caution that state creation is a complex constitutional process requiring two-thirds concurrence from federal and state legislatures, the groundswell of support across zones could pressure lawmakers to act—especially with 2027 elections on the horizon.

