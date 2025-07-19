Ibadan North By-Election a Litmus Test for Oyo APC — Peace Advocates Demand Transparent Primary, Commend Party Leaders

By Akeem Abas – Naija247news Oyo Political Bureau

Ibadan, July 19, 2025 – With the stakes rising ahead of the August 16 by-election in Ibadan North Federal Constituency, a political pressure group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) known as the Oyo APC Peace Advocates has issued a pointed call for transparency, fairness, and party unity in the upcoming primary.

Describing the by-election as a “litmus test” for the ruling party’s internal democracy and electoral preparedness in Oyo State, the group emphasized that failure to get the selection process right could jeopardize APC’s chances—not just in Ibadan North, but across the state in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections.

“This by-election is a litmus test that Oyo APC cannot afford to fail,” the group stated in a communique jointly signed by its co-conveners, Chief Wale Ohu and Prince Niran Adeyoju.

The group made its position known just hours after the APC formally postponed the constituency primary from Saturday, July 19 to Sunday, July 20, amid reports of intense negotiations and behind-the-scenes tensions among aspirants.

The Call for a Credible Process

The Oyo APC Peace Advocates urged the primary election committee to demonstrate transparency in delegate selection, accreditation, and vote collation, warning that any attempt to manipulate the process would deepen internal fractures and risk post-primary defections.

“We reaffirm our commitment to a peaceful, free, fair, and transparent primary process,” the group said, adding that the legitimacy of the party’s eventual candidate depends on the integrity of the process.

Commendations for Leadership, Sacrifice of Aspirants

The group praised Alhaji Olayide Abas, the Oyo APC State Chairman, for his steadfast commitment to due process and party unity. It also commended the state secretary and other executive members for “toeing the path of integrity” under Abas’ leadership.

Acknowledging the sacrifices of aspirants who withdrew from the race, the group encouraged those remaining to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship, recognizing that only one candidate can emerge, but all must remain committed to the broader party agenda.

“Their courage and continued participation affirm the strength and vitality of the APC in Oyo State,” the statement added.

Monitoring the Process for Credibility

The Peace Advocates also signaled that they would closely observe the primary proceedings, vowing to flag any sign of manipulation or undue interference. They called on party members, supporters, and delegates to maintain peaceful conduct and political maturity throughout the exercise.

Naija247news Insight: A Flashpoint for 2027 Politics

The Ibadan North Federal Constituency seat, formerly held by the late Hon. Olaide Akinremi, is seen as a symbolic and strategic base in the state’s political architecture. With the PDP aiming to recapture lost territory and multiple APC factions vying for dominance, the outcome of this primary will not only define the party’s 2025 by-election fortunes but shape its internal balance of power ahead of 2027.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.