Ibadan North APC Apex Leaders Demand Transparent Primary Amid Growing Fears of Manipulation Ahead of August By-Election

Ibadan, July 19, 2025 – As tension continues to mount within the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Forum of APC Apex Leaders in Ibadan North has issued a strong communique demanding a credible, transparent, and democratic primary process for the upcoming August 16 by-election in the federal constituency.

The leaders, drawn from various political blocs within Ibadan North, held an emergency meeting on Saturday to assess what they described as disturbing developments surrounding the Delegates’ Congress Committee, constituted by the APC National Executive to oversee the primary.

Their statement follows mounting allegations of candidate imposition, tampered delegates’ lists, and procedural irregularities, threatening to destabilize the party ahead of a pivotal contest to replace the late Rep. Olaide Akinremi, who died in July 2024.

“We categorically reject any anti-democratic practices that could compromise the credibility of the primary and endanger our chances at the polls,” the communique stated.

A Crisis of Trust: Leaders Reject Manipulated Delegate Process

The forum expressed concern that the current trajectory could undermine grassroots confidence, divide the party base, and fuel post-primary defections.

They called for an open, inclusive primary election that would reflect the genuine preferences of party members, rather than one dictated by external interests or backroom arrangements.

“A transparent and widely acceptable primary is essential to consolidating party unity and mobilizing broad-based support for the eventual candidate,” the statement read.

Call for Calm and Confidence in Party Structures

In a bid to defuse escalating tensions, the APC leaders urged all stakeholders—especially aggrieved aspirants and youth supporters—to remain calm, avoid inflammatory actions, and work collectively toward party victory.

The forum also debunked circulating rumours of internal bias among the apex leaders, reaffirming their neutrality, loyalty to the APC constitution, and commitment to upholding fairness throughout the process.

“We advise aspirants to eschew bitterness and trust in the party’s ability to ensure justice. The unity of Ibadan North APC must not be sacrificed on the altar of ambition,” they added.

Strategic Importance of the Ibadan North Seat

The Ibadan North Federal Constituency is a critical stronghold in Oyo State politics. The seat, previously held by the late Hon. Olaide Akinremi (Jagaban), was central to the APC’s legislative strength in the state and a symbol of Ibadan’s political leverage in the South-West.

With the PDP eyeing an upset in the coming by-election, internal discord within the APC could hand the opposition an unexpected opportunity—unless the party swiftly reins in disputes and restores trust in the process.

Naija247news Insight: The Stakes Are High

⚠️ Factionalism, delegate manipulation, and federal interference risk derailing party cohesion in Ibadan North.

⚖️ Transparent primaries may be the last hope for maintaining APC’s dominance in the constituency amid rising opposition mobilisation.

📌 The late Akinremi’s legacy looms large, and how the APC manages this transition could shape its broader 2027 electoral calculus in Oyo State.

