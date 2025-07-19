🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Banks & Finance

First HoldCo Plc Debunks Share Sale Rumors, Clarifies Otedola Not Involved

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

Lagos, July 19, 2025 – Naija247news | First HoldCo Plc has officially denied widespread media speculation suggesting that its Chairman, Mr. Femi Otedola, or the Federal Government purchased shares in a recent off-market transaction.

In a disclosure filed with the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX), the financial services holding company clarified that the sellers in the transaction were Barbican Capital Ltd. and its affiliates, along with Leadway Group and affiliates. The sole buyer, according to the document, was RC Investment Management Ltd.

The company’s clarification comes amid mounting public interest and misinformation circulating across blogs and social platforms.

“We affirm that the Chairman, Mr. Femi Otedola, did not purchase the shares in question, nor did the Federal Government or any of its agencies,” the statement read.

The firm urged investors and the general public to disregard unverified reports and rely exclusively on its official channels for accurate corporate information.

This announcement follows recent speculation triggered by a notable off-market deal involving First HoldCo shares, which sparked false assumptions about a major acquisition by Mr. Otedola or a state-backed entity.

