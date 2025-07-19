🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Companies + MarketsFinancial Markets

FCMB, Fidelity Bank Drive Volume as Nigerian Stock Market Capitalization Surges to N83.2 Trillion

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Nigerian stock market continued its bullish trend as the total market capitalization soared to an all-time high of N83.2 trillion at the close of trading on Thursday, July 18, 2025.

Naija247news gathered that the rally was significantly boosted by increased investor interest in mid-cap stocks, alongside strong trading volumes recorded by First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Fidelity Bank Plc. The two financial institutions emerged as the top traded equities by volume, reflecting renewed confidence in the banking sector and medium-sized stocks.

According to Naija247news, FCMB led the chart with 57.9 million shares traded, closely followed by Fidelity Bank, which posted 52.1 million shares. Other volume movers included Transcorp and UBA, but mid-tier banks clearly dominated the day’s trading session.

Naija247news understands that the NGX All-Share Index also appreciated by 1.12%, closing at 152,884.29 basis points, supported by gains in financials, industrial goods, and consumer sectors. Market breadth closed positive with 41 gainers against 18 losers, showing broad investor optimism.

Naija247news reports that analysts attributed the positive market performance to a mix of local institutional repositioning, increased retail participation, and improving investor sentiment driven by easing inflationary trends and anticipation of Q2 earnings results.

Mid-cap stocks such as Flour Mills of Nigeria, Eterna Plc, and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc recorded notable gains during the session. These companies benefited from sector rotation strategies by investors seeking value amidst high volatility in the large-cap space.

Naija247news gathered that investor interest is now tilting toward undervalued mid-tier companies with solid fundamentals and consistent dividend histories. The trend has led to improved liquidity in that segment of the market.

Naija247news understands that with the NGX continuing to post strong numbers, all eyes are on the upcoming corporate earnings releases and policy direction from the Central Bank of Nigeria, which could further impact the market trajectory in the coming weeks.

Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment.

