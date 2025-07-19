🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Lifestyle News

Fans Celebrate Wizkid’s 35th Birthday with Social Media Tributes

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Deborah Ifeanyi and Chinemerem Ndinojue

Abuja, July 16, 2025 (NAN) — Fans of Grammy-winning Nigerian music superstar Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, have taken to social media to shower the singer with goodwill messages and tributes as he marks his 35th birthday.

Using the trending hashtags #WizkidAt35 and #StarBoy35, admirers flooded platforms on Wednesday with photos, old interview clips, and memorable performance highlights of the “Piece of My Heart” crooner.

Supporters expressed their affection and respect for the Afrobeat legend. User @itzbasito wrote, “Happy Birthday to the Greatest to ever do it. Wizkid FC loves you forever. #WizkidAt35.” Another, @dammiedammie35, added, “35 years of greatness. Happy Birthday to our GOAT, Machala himself! Starboy forever! #WizkidAt35.”

@omojuwa praised his cultural influence, saying, “Wizkid’s impact on the culture is unmatched. Legend living. #Starboy35.” While @drealofficial tweeted, “You gave us ‘Ojuelegba’, and the world listened. Long live the king. #WizkidDay.”

Other fans celebrated his musical innovation and influence. @itz_KingBryan noted, “Happy birthday to the man who changed the sound of Africa. May your reign never end, Big Wiz!” @bigwizarrdd called him “The Greatest African Artist of all time.”

In a heartfelt tribute, @Jaiathalien said: “Happy Birthday, Legend @wizkidayo. Your grace, dedication, and growth inspire millions, and I’m lucky to be one of them. May God grant all your heart’s desires! #WizkidAt35.”

Wizkid’s journey from humble beginnings to global icon has been widely celebrated. Born on July 16, 1990, in Surulere, Lagos, he began making music at age 11 with a church group before launching a professional career. He signed with Banky W’s EME label in 2009 and gained fame with his debut single “Holla at Your Boy” in 2010, followed by his debut album Superstar in 2011.

Since then, Wizkid has evolved into a global Afrobeats sensation, winning awards including BET, MOBO, MTV EMAs, and a Grammy for his collaboration on Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl.” He has collaborated internationally with artists such as Drake, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, and Skepta, blending Afrobeats with pop, R&B, and dancehall to worldwide acclaim.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) joins fans in celebrating the influential music star’s milestone birthday.

