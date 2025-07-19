Fadahunsi Quits PDP: Osun Senator Jumps Ship

19, July 2025/Naija 247 news

In a shocking turn of events, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, representing Osun East Senatorial District, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The senator, a strong supporter of Governor Ademola Adeleke and a key figure in Osun politics, cited irreconcilable differences and protracted legal battles within the party at the national level as the reason for his departure.

The Resignation

Fadahunsi’s resignation letter, dated June 12, 2025, was addressed to the party chairman of Ward 4, Obokun local government area of Osun State. The senator made the decision to leave the PDP after consultations with his political associates, family, and friends. As the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Industry, Fadahunsi’s exit is seen as a major loss for the party.

Implications for Osun Politics

The resignation of Senator Fadahunsi has significant implications for Osun politics, particularly in the Osun East senatorial district. The PDP may struggle to retain its stronghold in the district, and Fadahunsi’s supporters may follow him to his new destination. This development could lead to a shift in the balance of power in the district, potentially affecting the outcome of future elections.

What’s Next for Fadahunsi?

As Fadahunsi charts a new course, speculation is rife about his potential next move. Some believe he may join the All Progressives Congress (APC) or another major party, while others think he may form a new party or pursue other interests. Whatever his decision, it is clear that Fadahunsi’s resignation has opened up new possibilities for him and the people of Osun East.

A Pattern of Exodus

Fadahunsi’s resignation isn’t an isolated incident, as other PDP members have also exited the party. This trend highlights the PDP’s internal challenges and the need for the party to address its issues. The party’s inability to retain its members may lead to a loss of support and credibility, potentially affecting its performance in future elections.

A Call to Action for PDP

The PDP must take immediate action to address the issues driving its members away. The party needs to introspect and identify the root causes of its problems, and work towards finding solutions. This may involve restructuring, reconciling with former members, or adopting new strategies to regain the trust of its members and the public.

Senator Francis Fadahunsi’s resignation from the PDP marks a significant turning point in Osun politics. As the senator charts a new course, his supporters and the people of Osun East will be watching with bated breath. The PDP, on the other hand, must take a hard look at its internal dynamics and address the issues driving its members away. Only time will tell what the future holds for Fadahunsi and the PDP.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.