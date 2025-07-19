Enugu Police Bust Child Trafficking Syndicates, Rescue Six Children and Arrest 10 Suspects

Enugu, July 19, 2025 (NAN) – In a significant breakthrough against child trafficking, the Enugu State Police Command has dismantled multiple child-stealing syndicates, rescuing six children and arresting 10 suspects in the process.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, the coordinated operations were carried out between June 30 and July 16, across various parts of the state. The suspects are believed to be involved in both local and transnational child trafficking networks.

In one of the cases, two children—16-year-old Loveth Mfonobong and 12-year-old Benjamin Alex Okon—were rescued after being trafficked and given new identities. Loveth’s name had been changed to Ifunanya Chiaha, while Benjamin was renamed Udochukwu Chiaha. A suspect involved in the case confessed to purchasing Loveth in 2021 for N900,000 and Benjamin in 2024 for N1.4 million.

On July 13, officers from the Awkunanaw Division, in collaboration with members of the Neighbourhood Watch, rescued a one-year-and-seven-month-old boy. A suspect found carrying the child was promptly detained, and the infant was reunited with his mother.

In another incident with international ramifications, operatives from the Emene Division arrested a female suspect on July 4 following a report that she had trafficked a 14-year-old girl to Ghana. The suspect confessed to the crime and led the police to her male accomplice. The victim was safely recovered and returned to her family, while both suspects were arraigned and remanded in correctional custody.

Additionally, officers from the Ogui Division arrested a girl, her mother, and another woman accused of operating a child trafficking ring. The young woman had reportedly given birth and sold her newborn for N1.4 million, allegedly with the assistance of her mother and an accomplice.

In a separate attempt foiled by the same Ogui Division, a woman was arrested while trying to abduct a baby from a hair salon. The child’s mother raised the alarm upon spotting the suspect fleeing with her baby in a tricycle. The suspect was apprehended by a mob, beaten, and later rescued by the police who took her into custody.

SP Ndukwe emphasized that the command remains committed to fighting crimes against children and urged the public to report suspicious activities promptly.

