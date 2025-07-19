🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Enugu Police Bust Child Trafficking Syndicates, Rescue Six Children and Arrest 10 Suspects

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Enugu, July 19, 2025 (NAN) – In a significant breakthrough against child trafficking, the Enugu State Police Command has dismantled multiple child-stealing syndicates, rescuing six children and arresting 10 suspects in the process.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, the coordinated operations were carried out between June 30 and July 16, across various parts of the state. The suspects are believed to be involved in both local and transnational child trafficking networks.

In one of the cases, two children—16-year-old Loveth Mfonobong and 12-year-old Benjamin Alex Okon—were rescued after being trafficked and given new identities. Loveth’s name had been changed to Ifunanya Chiaha, while Benjamin was renamed Udochukwu Chiaha. A suspect involved in the case confessed to purchasing Loveth in 2021 for N900,000 and Benjamin in 2024 for N1.4 million.

On July 13, officers from the Awkunanaw Division, in collaboration with members of the Neighbourhood Watch, rescued a one-year-and-seven-month-old boy. A suspect found carrying the child was promptly detained, and the infant was reunited with his mother.

In another incident with international ramifications, operatives from the Emene Division arrested a female suspect on July 4 following a report that she had trafficked a 14-year-old girl to Ghana. The suspect confessed to the crime and led the police to her male accomplice. The victim was safely recovered and returned to her family, while both suspects were arraigned and remanded in correctional custody.

Additionally, officers from the Ogui Division arrested a girl, her mother, and another woman accused of operating a child trafficking ring. The young woman had reportedly given birth and sold her newborn for N1.4 million, allegedly with the assistance of her mother and an accomplice.

In a separate attempt foiled by the same Ogui Division, a woman was arrested while trying to abduct a baby from a hair salon. The child’s mother raised the alarm upon spotting the suspect fleeing with her baby in a tricycle. The suspect was apprehended by a mob, beaten, and later rescued by the police who took her into custody.

SP Ndukwe emphasized that the command remains committed to fighting crimes against children and urged the public to report suspicious activities promptly.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Previous article
Stock Market Turnover Surges by 78.48% as Financial Stocks Dominate Weekly Trading
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Stock Market Turnover Surges by 78.48% as Financial Stocks Dominate Weekly Trading

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Lagos, July 19, 2025 (NAN) — Investors on the...

First HoldCo Plc Debunks Share Sale Rumors, Clarifies Otedola Not Involved

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
Lagos, July 19, 2025 – Naija247news | First HoldCo...

FAAC Disburses N1.818 Trillion to FG, States, LGs for June 2025

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
Abuja, July 19, 2025 (NAN) The Federation Account Allocation...

FCMB, Fidelity Bank Drive Volume as Nigerian Stock Market Capitalization Surges to N83.2 Trillion

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Nigerian stock market continued its...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Stock Market Turnover Surges by 78.48% as Financial Stocks Dominate Weekly Trading

NSE Closing Bell 0
Lagos, July 19, 2025 (NAN) — Investors on the...

First HoldCo Plc Debunks Share Sale Rumors, Clarifies Otedola Not Involved

Banks & Finance 0
Lagos, July 19, 2025 – Naija247news | First HoldCo...

FAAC Disburses N1.818 Trillion to FG, States, LGs for June 2025

Revenue and Taxation 0
Abuja, July 19, 2025 (NAN) The Federation Account Allocation...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC