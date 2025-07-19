Edo Governor Warns Peter Obi: “Don’t Enter Without Security Clearance” as Tension Rises Over N15m Donation

Benin City | Naija247news – Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has issued a stern warning to Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, stating that the former Anambra governor must seek security clearance before visiting the state again.

The governor’s comments come days after Obi visited Benin City on July 7, where he donated ₦15 million to the St. Philomena School of Nursing Sciences for infrastructure projects. Okpebholo, however, linked the visit to a surge in violence, claiming three persons were killed shortly after the event.

“That man who says he has no ‘shishi’ came and dropped ₦15 million. Where did he get it from? After he left, three people were killed,” Okpebholo declared at a political gathering on Friday.

“For this reason, Obi must not come to Edo without security clearance,” he added.

While no official link has been established between Obi’s visit and the violence, the governor insisted that the timing raised serious concerns and would not be tolerated going forward.

PDP Collapse, APC Surge in Edo Politics

During the event, Okpebholo also took a swipe at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), describing recent defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the “final burial” of the opposition in the state. He specifically welcomed the defection of former Edo Assembly Speaker Frank Okiye Onobun to the APC, calling it a decisive blow to PDP’s survival in the region.

“We are not lobbying anyone to join APC; they are coming because they see the results of our governance,” he said.

“Last week, we finally buried the PDP in Edo State. I saw someone crying at Ring Road, talking about having 65 per cent. That is what we call social media winning.”

Okpebholo asserted that APC has now taken firm control of the state, predicting a landslide victory in the 2027 elections and promising 2.5 million votes from Edo for President Bola Tinubu.

Allegations of Corruption and Misrule

In a broader attack on opposition leaders, the governor accused unnamed figures of massive corruption, alleging they were behind stalled infrastructure projects and widespread insecurity across the country.

“They are the same people who wrecked national infrastructure and now want to deceive the people again,” he said, without naming names.

Peter Obi, known for his frugal public image and grassroots philanthropy, has yet to respond officially to the governor’s remarks. However, his supporters have described the comments as a distraction from the real issues facing the state.

