Dele Momodu Dumps PDP for ADC Coalition, Cites Wike’s Influence, Eyes 2027 Showdown with Tinubu

Abuja, July 18, 2025 – In a dramatic shift ahead of the 2027 general elections, Ovation Magazine publisher and media entrepreneur, Dele Momodu, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and pledged allegiance to the emerging ADC Coalition, a new opposition force seeking to challenge the dominance of President Bola Tinubu’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter dated July 17, 2025, addressed to the PDP Ward 4 Chairman in Ihievbe, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State, Momodu cited the “hijack” of the party by “anti-democratic forces” as the reason behind his decision to quit.

“Our party has been unarguably hijacked by anti-democratic forces, from within and outside, in broad daylight,” Momodu wrote. “It is therefore honourable to abandon the carcass of the party to them, while the majority of us earnestly sign up with the new coalition party known as the African Democratic Congress (ADC).”

The renowned journalist, who contested the PDP presidential ticket in 2022, is expected to play a prominent role in the ADC-led opposition coalition, which aims to present a formidable front against the APC in the 2027 presidential race.

This move comes weeks after Momodu publicly accused Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, of being a “mole” within the PDP. According to Momodu, Wike worked covertly for the APC in the 2023 presidential elections while retaining his PDP membership, further weakening the party’s internal cohesion.

“Without any doubt, people are leaving the carcass of PDP to Wike and his cronies, that’s all. It was a prophecy foretold,” he declared during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

Momodu further alleged that the APC is actively infiltrating opposition parties with agents to weaken credible alternatives ahead of 2027.

“The ruling party does not want competition in 2027. So what they are doing now is sending their moles into any major formidable party,” he asserted.

The former PDP stalwart did not mince words in his criticism of the current administration, claiming Nigeria’s condition under President Tinubu is worse than the last days of Muhammadu Buhari’s regime.

“At least when Buhari left, we saw what he left, no matter how bad it was. But it is much worse today,” Momodu said, adding rhetorically: “Is this the Nigeria of your dreams? Are you better today than you were two years ago?”

Political watchers believe Momodu’s exit from the PDP is part of a broader realignment within the Nigerian opposition, especially among former PDP heavyweights disillusioned by internal power struggles and what they perceive as APC infiltration.

As the 2027 elections loom, the ADC Coalition — now bolstered by influential figures like Dele Momodu — is poised to reshape the political landscape and test the unity and popularity of the Tinubu-led APC administration.

