Davido’s “Timeless” Album Earns UK Silver Certification After Surpassing 100,000 Sales

By NAN Reporter – Abuja, July 16, 2025

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has earned a significant international recognition as his fourth studio album “Timeless” received Silver Certification in the United Kingdom.

The milestone was confirmed by Chart Data, a reputable platform for global music analytics and certification tracking, which reported that the album surpassed 100,000 units sold in the UK. This accomplishment makes Davido eligible for the coveted silver plaque.

Released on March 31, 2023, “Timeless” showcases Davido’s versatility, blending a wide array of musical genres including Afrobeats, dancehall, reggae, konto, highlife, and Afropop. The 17-track body of work features collaborations with top local and international acts such as Asake, Skepta, Dexta Daps, Fave, Cavemen, and the Grammy-winning Beninese singer, Angelique Kidjo.

Since its release, the album has broken multiple streaming records across major platforms including Spotify Nigeria, Boomplay, Audiomack, and YouTube. The project has been critically acclaimed and commercially successful, earning Davido a Grammy nomination for Best Global Album, as well as a Headies nomination for Song of the Year.

Among the standout singles, ‘Unavailable’ has also achieved Silver Certification in the UK and garnered a Grammy nomination in the newly created category for Best African Song Performance. Another fan favorite from the album, ‘Feel’, received a Grammy nomination for Best Global Song Performance.

In support of the album, Davido launched the “Timeless Tour”, a global concert series that has taken him to major cities across North America and Europe. The tour has featured sold-out performances in cities such as Washington D.C., New York, Toronto, and London, further cementing his status as one of Africa’s most influential musical exports.

With “Timeless”, Davido continues to break boundaries and elevate Nigerian music on the world stage. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

